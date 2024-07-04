Sheffield United sign ex-Leeds defender Shackleton

Jamie Shackleton made 15 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season [Rex Features]

Sheffield United have signed former Leeds United defender Jamie Shackleton on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, left Leeds earlier this summer after turning down a new contract.

He made 79 league appearances for the Whites having come through their academy.

"Jamie had other offers, including the opportunity to stay at Leeds, but made it clear very early on that he wanted to become a Blade and that is important to me," boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

Shackleton is the first player to join Sheffield United since they finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Blades goalkeeper Adam Davies has signed a new two-year deal at the club.