Sheffield United defender Graham suffers season-ending injury

Sheffield United defender Molly Graham will miss the remainder of the current season after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury.

The Blades announced the news via a post on their official club website this evening.

Graham featured in Sheffield United’s opening two matches of the new season against Durham and Charlton Athletic, however, the player ruptured her Achilles tendon in the fixture against the latter opponent and she will now be sidelined for several months.

It has been reported that the centre-back has already undergone surgery and she has started the rehabilitation process. The player will not return to fitness before the end of the season.

Graham’s injury is a real blow for Sheffield United who are yet to pick up a point in the Barclays Women’s Championship this season. The youngster is one of The Blades’ most highly-rated defenders and she looked set to have a key role to play in the team this season. Losing Graham for the whole campaign has delivered a massive setback to the South Yorkshire side’s Barclays Women’s Championship survival hopes.

Sheffield United’s challenging season continues on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Kingston Park to take on Newcastle United in the Barclays Women’s Championship.