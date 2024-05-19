Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski brace helps Spurs seal Europa League spot

(Getty Images)

Tottenham sealed a fifth-placed finish and Europa League qualification with victory against Sheffield United.

Dejan Kulusevski scored a brace as Spurs finished their first season under Ange Postecoglou on a high at Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz hit the post early on but Kulusevski put Spurs ahead on 14 minutes when he finished well from a tight angle after good play in the build-up by Micky van de Ven.

Wes Foderingham was in inspired form in the Sheffield United goal and the hosts almost equalised when Cameron Archer dragged a shot wide when he should have scored.

It was 2-0 early in the second half when James Maddison had a shot blocked, Foderingham made a good save and Pedro Porro was on hand to fire into the roof of the net.

Kulusevski added a third goal with his second when he opened his body to convert a cross from Maddison.

Andre Brooks was shown the red card for a shove in the race of Heung-min Son but referee Andrew Madley was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR and overturned his decision.

Victory ensued Spurs finish three points above sixth-placed Chelsea and just two points off fourth-placed Aston Villa after they were trashed at Crystal Palace.