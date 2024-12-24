Sheawna Weathersby Reveals Their 'Suite Tradition' Every Time the Chiefs Get a Point: 'Since We're Always Scoring' (Exclusive)

Sheawna Weathersby, who's the partner of Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, shared with PEOPLE the celebratory ritual they have when the team scores a point

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Chariah Gordon, Taylor Swift and Sheawna Weathersby in the Kansas City Chiefs suite

The FOMO is real.

If you've ever tuned into a Kansas City Chiefs game and caught the cameras panning to the star-studded suite (or even watched one of the WAGs' Instagram Stories), there's clearly no shortage of fun being had as they cheer for the players on the field.

With the Chiefs' current record of 14 wins and one loss in the regular season (and two weeks left until the playoffs begin), clearly, the team knows how to rack up the points — and yes, the friends and family in the suite know how to celebrate them, too.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sheawna Weathersby — partner of star defensive tackle Chris Jones — opened up about the staples in the suite each game, and the celebratory routine they've enacted.

"Chris insists on his favorite Joe’s BBQ at every home game in the suite. Everyone who attends loves their food, especially their Burnt Ends!" she told PEOPLE exclusively. "We enjoy a variety of snacks along with our Joe’s BBQ... but for drinks, we must have everyone’s favorite... Poppi."

Reed Hoffmann/AP Chris Jones and Sheawna Weathersby in the stands, before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, MO on November 3, 2019.

But that's not all! "We also have a suite tradition of taking shots of either Casamigos or Clase Azul after each score and sack," Weathersby added. "There’s always plenty of both since we’re always scoring!"

Previously, Chariah Gordon — partner of star wide receive Mecole Gordon Jr. and friend of Weathersby — opened up to PEOPLE about this fun tradition, revealing that there are so many reasons to celebrate during games.

"It looks like a party because we are always celebrating!" Gordon said earlier this season. "We celebrate the tackles, the touchdowns, the yards. There's just always something to celebrate... take a shot in the suite."

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift hangs out with fellow Chiefs WAGs Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby at Raiders game

Above all, Gordon said the suite is filled with "just really good, genuine vibes" because all the WAGs are "happy" for their partners as they are "doing what they love" on the field. "I know it does look like a party, but in all seriousness, we're in there paying attention... and wishing them the best," she said.

Although Weathersby won't be at the game in Pittsburgh on Christmas this year since she'll be hosting their families in Kansas City (and "rooting" for Jones at their viewing party), she did attend the Chiefs' home game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 21.

Weathersby, who shares two boys with the NFL player, attended with her sons and cheered on their dad alongside family and friends as they watched the Chiefs clinch another victory. Plus, she called it "a nice holiday moment," too, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Sheawna Weathersby Instagram Sheawna Weathersby

Suite aside, Weathersby shared another tradition she and her fellow WAGs take part in before heading to the stadium. "A lot of the girls get together a few hours before the game to glam," she said, citing Brandi Thierry for hair and Josh (known as muajosh.m online) for makeup.

"Also, we give each other outfit and accessory advice and just have a good time before the game madness starts!" she added. "We often ride together in a sprinter to the game blasting music and laughing the whole time."

As for how she picks out her fashion-forward 'fits before each game, Weathersby said it's all dependent upon her "mood and the weather" when making a decision. "We get all four seasons here in KC!" she said, in reference to the super warm days — and sometimes, record-freezing lows.

Courtesy of Sheawna Weathersby Sheawna Weathersby and her two sons, who she shares with Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones

"Some days, I feel dressy and other days I feel more casual, but I always aim to feel and look my best in whatever I wear," shared Weathersby. "It’s always important to me to feel good first and foremost! The one piece that is always a necessity at the game is my purse."

She explained, "I must keep all my favorite and much-needed makeup in there, especially my Fenty gloss! I can’t go anywhere without my Fenty gloss!"

Lastly, Weathersby started a seasonal tradition with the Chiefs WAGs tied to the holidays. "I hosted a girls' Christmas pajama party where we all got together at my home and ate food, drank and played Dirty Santa," she said.

"It was a lot of fun to bring all the girls in KC together," continued Weathersby. "Bringing the women together is something important to me since I’ve been in KC for the past nine years! We may try to make it an annual event."



