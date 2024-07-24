Shauna Liu takes lead in Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship

VANCOUVER — Shauna Liu of Maple, Ont., shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to take a two-shot lead in the Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship after the second round.

The 15-year-old Liu carded three birdies on the front nine before scoring two more to start the back nine at Marine Drive Golf Club.

“Today, I think for this course especially, it’s important to hit the fairways and to be in a good position on the greens, so I was really focusing on that today,” Liu said. “Having some birdies in my first few holes helped me gain some confidence going further into the round.”

Liu leads Swetha Sathish of Oakville, Ont., who's in second place entering the third round after a 2-under 70. Clara Ding of White Rock, B.C, is third after back-to-back rounds at even par.

Ha Young Chang of Surrey, B.C, led after a first round of 68 but dropped to a tie for fourth after shooting 77 on Tuesday. Winnipeg's Addison Kartusch is also fourth at 1 over.

Chang, however, teamed up with Amy Seung Hyun Lee of Langley, B.C, and Chelsea Truong of Victoria to help Team British Columbia win the Inter-Provincial Team Championship by eight strokes over Team Manitoba.

“It’s great to win here at home," said Deb Pyne, BC Golf Managing Director of Player Development. "We’re going for the sweep of these Inter-Provincial team championships on the west coast swing of national championships and that makes two out of three. This part of the championship is great for bringing the girls together and is obviously a very prestigious honour."

The 2024 Canadian Junior Girls champion will receive an exemption into the 2024 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship and 2025 U.S. Girls Junior Championship, if eligible. In addition, the winner will receive $1,200.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

