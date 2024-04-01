Sharon Stone Shares Rare Selfie with Son Quinn, 17, as They Go 'College Hunting' Together

The actress welcomed her three sons — Roan, Laird and Quinn — via adoption

Sharon Stone/Instagram Sharon Stone and son Quinn

Sharon Stone's son is embarking on his next chapter.

On Sunday, the actress, 66, shared a rare photo on Instagram with her 17-year-old son Quinn, smiling together in a selfie as the two lean into each other.

"College hunting ❣️‼️" the proud mom wrote in her caption.

Stone is mom to sons Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, all of whom she welcomed via adoption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Sharon Stone Shares Rare Photo of Her 23-Year-Old Son Roan: ‘So Proud’

Last month, Stone posted a snap of her son Roan on Instagram as she shared how proud of him she was.

“Proud of you @roanjosephstone. Well done,” her caption read alongside a picture of Roan showing off his chest and arm tattoos, which included a heart with a wristwatch strapped around it, as well as a cross hanging from a chain.

In October 2023, Stone opened up to PEOPLE about putting her family first before fame.

"I’m grateful that I chose motherhood and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritize me," she said, adding that her three sons are "wonderful kids."

"I’m grateful that I chose the things that I did choose," she continued.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.