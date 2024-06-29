Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft

LAS VEGAS — Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks.

The club did the expected inside Sin City's glitzy Sphere auditorium Friday, selecting the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.

Celebrini is coming off a season at Boston University in the NCAA where he collected 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games to become the youngest winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in U.S. college hockey.

The 18-year-old knows Northern California well after the family moved there when his dad, Rick, took a job with the NBA's Golden State Warriors in 2018.

“Once it’s official, it’s a pretty amazing feeling,” Celebrini said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”

The Sharks owned the No. 1 pick at the draft for the first time in franchise history. San Jose has selected second on three occasions, with the most recent being Patrick Marleau all the way back in 1997.

The Chicago Blackhawks were up next after Celebrini left the stage, taking Artyom Levshunov at No. 2, while the Anaheim Ducks drafted third and picked Beckett Sennecke.

The Columbus Blue Jackets took Cayden Lindstrom at No. 4 and the Montreal Canadiens went with Ivan Demidov at No. 5. Utah Hockey Club picked Tij Iginla at No. 6 and the Ottawa Senators took Carter Yakemchuk at No. 7. The Seattle Kraken took Berkly Catton at No. 8, while the Calgary Flames picked Zayne Parekh at No. 9, and Anton Silayev went No. 10 to the New Jersey Devils.

Celebrini's busy 2023-24 season included representing Canada at the world junior hockey championship and helping Boston University qualify for the NCAA's Frozen Four tournament.

The Sharks are in full rebuild mode after a long period of sustained success. The team promoted assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky, 36, to the top job behind the bench earlier this month after firing David Quinn on the heels of San Jose's 32nd-place finish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press