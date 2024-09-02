Advertisement

Shara Magomedov draws Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

farah hannoun
·1 min read
.
.

[autotag]Shara Magomedov[/autotag] will get his wish of fighting at UFC 308, but not against his desired opponent.

Magomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets [autotag]Armen Petrosyan[/autotag] (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout Oct. 26 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UFC officials announced Monday morning. Armenia MMA was first to report the news.

Magomedov called out Nick Diaz after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk in a Fight of the Night battle at UFC on ABC 7 in August. Meanwhile, Petrosyan is coming off a first-round submission loss to Rodolfo Vieira in February. Prior to that, he scored back-to-back wins over A.J. Dobson and Christian Leroy Duncan.

With the addition, the latest UFC 308 lineup now includes:

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

  • Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

  • Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

  • Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

  • Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

  • Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Shara Magomedov draws Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement