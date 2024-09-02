Shara Magomedov draws Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
[autotag]Shara Magomedov[/autotag] will get his wish of fighting at UFC 308, but not against his desired opponent.
Magomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets [autotag]Armen Petrosyan[/autotag] (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout Oct. 26 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UFC officials announced Monday morning. Armenia MMA was first to report the news.
Magomedov called out Nick Diaz after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk in a Fight of the Night battle at UFC on ABC 7 in August. Meanwhile, Petrosyan is coming off a first-round submission loss to Rodolfo Vieira in February. Prior to that, he scored back-to-back wins over A.J. Dobson and Christian Leroy Duncan.
With the addition, the latest UFC 308 lineup now includes:
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy
Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Shara Magomedov draws Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi