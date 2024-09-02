Shara Magomedov draws Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

.

[autotag]Shara Magomedov[/autotag] will get his wish of fighting at UFC 308, but not against his desired opponent.

Magomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets [autotag]Armen Petrosyan[/autotag] (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout Oct. 26 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UFC officials announced Monday morning. Armenia MMA was first to report the news.

Magomedov called out Nick Diaz after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk in a Fight of the Night battle at UFC on ABC 7 in August. Meanwhile, Petrosyan is coming off a first-round submission loss to Rodolfo Vieira in February. Prior to that, he scored back-to-back wins over A.J. Dobson and Christian Leroy Duncan.

With the addition, the latest UFC 308 lineup now includes:

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.

