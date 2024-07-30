Shapovalov dominates in opening win in Washington

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Denis Shapovalov didn't waste any time winning his first-round singles match at the Mubadala City DC Open on Monday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1, 6-4 in a match that took 94 minutes to play.

Shapovalov had four aces, saved five of seven break points, nine double faults and made 67 per cent of his first serves. He won five return games, seven service games and, surprisingly, made 25 unforced errors — 10 more than Bautista Agut.

His next match will be against sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

