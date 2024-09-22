What Shane Beamer said about Rocket Sanders’ injury for Gamecocks

As South Carolina rolled to a dominant 50-7 win over Akron on Saturday night, the Gamecocks did so without its starting quarterback and its starting running back.

QB LaNorris Sellers didn’t play because of an ankle sprain suffered against LSU. Then running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders — expected to be a workhorse against the Zips — left the field just minutes into the game.

The Gamecocks star tailback hopped on his right leg off the field, then was being evaluated in the medical tent for an extended period. After some time with an ice pack on his left foot, Sanders eventually put on a walking boot and headed to the locker room early.

After the contest, coach Shane Beamer updated Sanders’ status, confirming it was an ankle injury.

“It’s nothing long term we don’t think at all,” he said.

If Sanders ever were to get banged up, Saturday was good timing. Even without his presence, the Gamecocks still rolled to a win. And, with South Carolina now on a bye week, the tailback will get a week to rest up.

Before Saturday, Sanders had been stellar for the Gamecocks since transferring from Arkansas in December. He led USC with 56 rushes for 285 yards and two touchdowns before rushing just once against Akron.