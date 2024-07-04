Shandon Baptiste to join Luton as free agent following Brentford release

Shandon Baptiste is set to sign a three-year contract at Luton after leaving Brentford.

Standard Sport understands the 26-year-old midfielder will pen a deal at Kenilworth Road until 2027, with a likely option for a further 12-month extension included.

Baptiste, who played three times for Grenada between 2017 and 2018, joined Brentford in 2020 from Oxford for a £2.25million fee plus add-ons.

After scoring two goals in 78 total appearances, the Bees let him go this summer upon the expiry of his four-and-a-half year deal.

New club: Shandon Baptiste is set to join relegated Luton after being released by Brentford after four years (Getty Images for Premier League)

Baptiste will now undergo a medical at Luton, who have already lost Ross Barkley, Ryan Giles, Luke Berry and Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga since their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Baptiste’s time at Brentford was hampered by a number of serious injuries, including a torn lateral meniscus in his knee and groin strain. Last season, he missed three months after dislocating his shoulder for the fourth time in his career.

Luton are yet to sign any new players so far this summer, while Brentford confirmed earlier on Thursday that Arsenal have signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent £27m deal, following his successful £3m loan spell there last season.