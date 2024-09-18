Will Shams Charania replace Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN? The speculation has begun

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke some news this morning that nobody else could dream of scooping him on — he retired.

After working for the last seven years at ESPN as the company's primary news breaker, Wojnarowski has decided to call it a career, saying that he's retiring from "ESPN and the news industry" in a statement via Twitter.

This is a huge moment for Woj, who has spent years being the premier newsbreaker in sports journalism. It's also a huge loss for the industry, considering how essential Wojnarowski's reporting has been in the space — especially when it comes to the NBA. There's a huge gap in ESPN's coverage now. So, naturally, following this announcement, the conversation immediately shifted to who might step in and fill that gap.

There's one obvious answer there that every NBA fan seemed to land on: Shams Charania.

The Athletic's current NBA news breaker will be a free agent soon, according to reporting from the New York Post. He'd potentially be freed up just in time to replace Wojnarowski as ESPN's lead NBA reporter.

There's no guarantee this would happen, but the dots are too easy to connect here. NBA fans speculated about the possibility.

So @ShamsCharania leaves the athletic and one month later Woj retires. I think ESPN is going to pay Shams a whole lot of money… https://t.co/fFw6s0hjQt — The Dynasty Den - Herbert (@HerbertsDynasty) September 18, 2024

Shams signing with ESPN isn’t he? https://t.co/iMEKT5KKRH — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 18, 2024

Shams Charania I believe is a free agent, what if ESPN signed Shams to replace Woj… — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 18, 2024

I guess Shams is heading to ESPN then — C (@madame_chlo) September 18, 2024

Shams has to be going to ESPN now right? — thomas (@knixoptimist) September 18, 2024

Yea ESPN is offering Shams 100 million soon https://t.co/zKnzt39n8x — Sam (@TreIindor20) September 18, 2024

Woj passing the torch to Shams to replace him at ESPN pic.twitter.com/mfyjInR3ZC — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 18, 2024

It’s set in stone that Shams Charania is the new face of ESPN, as they can deploy him to be a more personable insider and completely own NBA news-breaking https://t.co/de7giXUvXO — Tim Forkin (@timforkindotcom) September 18, 2024

You’d have to think @ShamsCharania is in line to replace Woj at ESPN. He’s a pending free agent too. #sportsmedia — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) September 18, 2024

Shams is about to get a huge bag to join ESPN https://t.co/JAl9wlqMtS — OKC Skittles 🍬 (@OKCskittles) September 18, 2024

I can’t wait to see the bag ESPN drops on Shams’ doorstep. https://t.co/lnemGP4kJS — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) September 18, 2024

