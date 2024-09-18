Advertisement

Will Shams Charania replace Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN? The speculation has begun

mike d. sykes, ii
·2 min read
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke some news this morning that nobody else could dream of scooping him on — he retired.

After working for the last seven years at ESPN as the company's primary news breaker, Wojnarowski has decided to call it a career, saying that he's retiring from "ESPN and the news industry" in a statement via Twitter.

This is a huge moment for Woj, who has spent years being the premier newsbreaker in sports journalism. It's also a huge loss for the industry, considering how essential Wojnarowski's reporting has been in the space — especially when it comes to the NBA. There's a huge gap in ESPN's coverage now. So, naturally, following this announcement, the conversation immediately shifted to who might step in and fill that gap.

There's one obvious answer there that every NBA fan seemed to land on: Shams Charania.

The Athletic's current NBA news breaker will be a free agent soon, according to reporting from the New York Post. He'd potentially be freed up just in time to replace Wojnarowski as ESPN's lead NBA reporter.

There's no guarantee this would happen, but the dots are too easy to connect here. NBA fans speculated about the possibility.

