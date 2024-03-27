Shakira Performs Surprise Concert for over 40,000 Fans in N.Y.C.'s Times Square to Celebrate New Album

The Colombian superstar's performance drew the largest crowd in Times Square history

Shakira took over the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the Colombian superstar, 47, performed a surprise free concert on Times Square's TSX Stage in New York City and drew more than 40,000 fans — the biggest crowd the area's ever seen, even during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Shakira performs in Times Square in New York City on March 26, 2024

Related: Shakira Says She's 'Free' After Gerard Piqué Split: 'Now I Can Actually Work'

Fresh off the release of her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira delivered a setlist including its tracks "Te Felicito," "TQG," Cómo Dónde y Cuándo," "Puntería" and "BZRP Music Sessions #53" as well as her signature hit, "Hips Don't Lie."

For the performance, Shakira was joined by dancers and executed impressive choreography and even played electric guitar for a song. "Thank you all for being here for me," she told the crowd at one point in the set. "It means a lot."

Related: Shakira and Cardi B Drop Music Video for 'Dream' Collab 'Puntería': Watch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Shakira performs in Times Square in New York City on March 26, 2024

The "She Wolf" singer has been quite busy since releasing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran last week, having released music videos for both album tracks "(Entre Paréntesis)" with Grupo Frontera as well as "Puntería" with Cardi B.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Shakira opened up about feeling "free" to make the new album — which marks her first in 7 years, following her 2022 breakup from ex-partner Gerard Piqué. (They share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.)

Related: Shakira Says Her Son Milan, 11, Processed Her Split from Gerard Piqué Through Music: 'His Therapy'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Shakira performs in Times Square in New York City on March 26, 2024

"I've been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work," said the Grammy winner.

"I didn't have time. It was the husband-factor. Now I'm husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work," continued Shakira, who was never legally married to Piqué during their time together.

Story continues

Kevin Mazur/Getty Shakira performs in Times Square in New York City on March 26, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She explained that her new album's title translates to "Women no longer cry" in English, adding to Fallon, "It's men's turn now. For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society."

Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Shakira performs in Times Square in New York City on March 26, 2024

"We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds," added Shakira.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran marks the hitmaker's 12th studio album release, following 2017's El Dorado.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.