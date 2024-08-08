Is Sha'Carri Richardson running today? Aug. 8 Olympics track and field schedule, times

Sha'Carri Richardson may have won silver in her main event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she still has one more chance to return home with gold.

Richardson, the 24-year-old from Dallas, is considered one of the fastest sprinters in the world. She performed well in her main event, the women's 100-meter on Aug. 3, but lost to Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who won the first ever Olympic medal for her country.

This is Richardson's first Olympic games after a one-month suspension kept her from racing in Tokyo in 2021, but she has performed well since, qualifying for this summer's games with a with a time of 10.71 at the U.S. Olympic trials in late June, 0.09 seconds faster than second-place finisher Melissa Jefferson.

Here's when you can watch Sha'Carri Richardson run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When is Sha'Carri Richardson competing in the Olympics?

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Silver medalist Sha'carri Richardson (USA) during the medal ceremony for the women's 100m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

Sha'Carri Richardson started her 2024 Olympic schedule in Paris Aug. 2 with the women's 100-meter prelims, winning her heat with ease. The semi-final and the final were held on Saturday, Aug. 3, and although Richardson was looking for gold, she won the silver medal.

Richardson's time for the 100-meter final was 10.87, coming in second to Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who clocked a time of 10.72 seconds. Richardson's training partner and fellow teammate, Melissa Jefferson, won bronze with 10.92.

She also has a spot on the relay team and will compete later in the week in the women's 4 x 100-meter relay, with Round 1 starting Thursday, Aug. 8.

What is the Olympic track and field schedule for Aug. 8?

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Shot Put Qualification: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 800m Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 1,500m Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Long Jump Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal event): 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon 200m (Medal event): 2:55p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:25p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:45p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson race at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Cable TV: NBC, USA, E!

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; NBC Olympics app

Contributing: Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY.

