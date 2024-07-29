When is Sha'Carri Richardson running at the Olympics? Here's the star's full schedule

One of the fastest sprinters in the world is competing on the U.S. team and hoping to bring back the gold from the 2024 Paris Olympics this year: Sha'Carri Richardson.

The 24-year-old runner from Dallas has had a long road to the Olympics, after a one-month suspension for marijuana use three years ago kept her out of the Tokyo Olympic games. This year, Richardson qualified for the 100-meter sprint event at the United States Olympic trials in late June, winning the final with a 10.71 time, 0.09 seconds faster than second-place finisher Melissa Jefferson.

Although this is her first Olympics, Richardson has previously proved herself on the world stage, winning gold in the 100-meter sprint and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Here's when you can watch Sha'Carri Richardson compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

When is Sha'Carri Richardson competing in the Olympics?

Sha'Carri Richardson will start her 2024 Olympic schedule on Friday, Aug. 2 with the Women's 100-meter Preliminary Round, and should she advance, the final will be on Saturday, Aug. 3.

She will not race in the Women's 200-meter event after finishing fourth behind Gabby Thomas, Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long at the U.S. Olympic trials.

She may also compete in the Women's 4 X 100-meter Relay starting Thursday, Aug. 8, although that team has yet to be announced.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson race at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Cable TV: NBC, USA, E!

Streaming: Peacock; NBCOlympics.com; NBC Olympics app

Contributing: Jack McKessy, USA TODAY.

