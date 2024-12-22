Sevilla’s Jesús Navas brought to tears by classy Real Madrid tribute

Sevilla icon Jesús Navas was left looking altogether emotional, after being paid a touching tribute by his counterparts at Real Madrid this evening.

Sevilla and Real, of course, are currently locked in La Liga action, in the respective clubs’ final fixture of the calendar year.

As things stand at the Santiago Bernabéu, it is the latter who boast the advantage, owing to goals on the part of Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo.

And yet, amid the ongoing action in Madrid, much of the chatter has continued to center on a member of the visitors’ ranks.

Jesús Navas, for his part, is playing his final game as a professional footballer this evening, after recently announcing his decision to bring the curtain down on a legendary career.

Ahead of kick-off, the Spanish icon was in turn afforded a warm tribute by Real Madrid, first welcomed onto the pitch with a guard of honour, and then presented with a Blancos jersey signed by the club’s many stars.

As much left Navas understandably emotional, as showcased below:

El Bernabéu, un escenario de lujo para el último baile de Jesús Navas en una legendaria carrera.



No recuerdo un aplauso a esos niveles a un rival del Real Madrid y que no haya vestido nuestra camiseta.



Vaya momentazo👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/RGuo4K5gZ6 — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) December 22, 2024

Conor Laird – GSFN