Sevilla eye 2nd signing from Arsenal in January

Sevilla could look to sign Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior in January if a defender leaves, according to a report from Spain.

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior celebrates at the end of during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 28, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo report that Sevilla centre-backs Marcao and Loic Bade are both potential departures for the January transfer window, with Turkish clubs interested in Marcao and Liverpool and Newcastle United positioning themselves for Bade.

As a result, the Spanish club are looking at potential defensive signings for the January window, and Jakub Kiwior is a key name in the mix.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: Jakub Kiwior #15 of Arsenal heads the ball during the match against Liverpool FC at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

ED report that Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta tried to sign Kiwior in his first summer in charge, back in 2023. At the time, the Gunners closed the door on a departure.

But the player’s situation has now changed, and he reportedly wants to move in January.

The report adds that a loan would be the only possible option for Sevilla in the winter window, though Arsenal would be open to listening to permanent transfer offers. There are plenty of interested clubs in that case.

CARDIFF, WALES: Jakub Kiwior of Poland in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs semifinal match between Wales and Poland/Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on March 26, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have already loaned one player to Sevilla this season, with Albert Sambi Lokonga joining with an option to buy. Perhaps they could consider a similar formula for Kiwior, if Mikel Arteta is happy to let the Polish centre-back go.

But with all of Arsenal’s defensive injuries this season, the squad looks relatively frail in that area despite having decent numbers in each position when everyone is fit. Kiwior’s departure shouldn’t be taken for granted at this point.