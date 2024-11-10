Sevilla eye 2nd signing from Arsenal in January
Sevilla could look to sign Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior in January if a defender leaves, according to a report from Spain.
Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo report that Sevilla centre-backs Marcao and Loic Bade are both potential departures for the January transfer window, with Turkish clubs interested in Marcao and Liverpool and Newcastle United positioning themselves for Bade.
As a result, the Spanish club are looking at potential defensive signings for the January window, and Jakub Kiwior is a key name in the mix.
ED report that Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta tried to sign Kiwior in his first summer in charge, back in 2023. At the time, the Gunners closed the door on a departure.
But the player’s situation has now changed, and he reportedly wants to move in January.
The report adds that a loan would be the only possible option for Sevilla in the winter window, though Arsenal would be open to listening to permanent transfer offers. There are plenty of interested clubs in that case.
Arsenal have already loaned one player to Sevilla this season, with Albert Sambi Lokonga joining with an option to buy. Perhaps they could consider a similar formula for Kiwior, if Mikel Arteta is happy to let the Polish centre-back go.
But with all of Arsenal’s defensive injuries this season, the squad looks relatively frail in that area despite having decent numbers in each position when everyone is fit. Kiwior’s departure shouldn’t be taken for granted at this point.