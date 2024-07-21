Sevilla confident of signing Barcelona forward after the pre-season tour – report

According to a report from SPORT, Sevilla are adamant about securing Ansu Fati on loan and the club is confident that he will leave Barça after their tour in the United States.

Sevilla understand that while the process may take some time, they will ultimately succeed in bringing the player to their team.

They have repeatedly reminded Barça of their willingness to welcome Ansu should Barcelona decide to let him go. For weeks, Sevilla have been clear that the forward will participate in the US tour, but they view August as the crucial month to finalize his move.

Ansu Fati is coming off an inconsistent loan spell at Brighton. Hansi Flick, keen to observe his progress firsthand, has closely monitored the player.

He has been training hard to ensure he is in peak condition, with his main goal being to stay with Barça’s first team, where he is contracted until 2027.

However, the sporting department has doubts about his future with the team. Ultimately, the decision will rest with the coach. If Barcelona achieve their market goals, there may not be room for Ansu in the squad.

A sale is necessary for Barcelona

Ansu Fati faces an uncertain future at Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It must be noted that Barcelona’s main targets are Dani Olmo and Nico Williams. They aim to make these players regular starters alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

For Ansu, Barcelona hope to recoup most of his salary, although they acknowledge this will be challenging.

Sevilla’s offer is modest, but if he decides to leave, he will have the final say on his destination. At present, they are confident in their position, believing they have much to offer.

It is said that Sevilla manager, Garcia Pimienta, has already spoken with Ansu’s representatives, presenting a plan that would position him as a central figure in the team.

Sevilla believe that without the distraction of European competitions, the forward could reach his full potential with them.

Barcelona, for now, are simply listening to offers. They need to consider all aspects carefully before making a final decision, as it is a matter with significant emotional weight.

They are in no hurry to make a move. Last season, Xavi Hernandez decided against giving Ansu much playing time after the tour, and this year seems to be shaping up similarly.