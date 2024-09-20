Seven college football games you can't miss in Week 4 include major conference debuts

As the college football calendar turns to Week 4, we find more and more of the games on the weekend slate begin to count in conference standings. Indeed, there are numerous important early league contests across the country, as well as a few remaining non-conference tilts, that should keep viewers entertained from Friday night into the wee hours of Sunday morning. The headliners include major powers making debuts in their new conferences.

Our aim once again in this space is to preview the most compelling matchups. We can’t hit every game here, of course, so be prepared to find other channels as unexpected events warrant.

Here are our choices for the top seven games of the weekend

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 13 Oklahoma

Time/TV: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: We’ll start with this prime-time clash in the SEC. The Sooners get their official welcome to the conference as they host the Volunteers in a game that will also bring Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel back to his alma mater. Tennessee’s offensive operation has run much more smoothly to date with both QB Nico Iamaleava and RB Dylan Sampson putting up huge numbers. LB Danny Stutsman and the OU defense should offer more resistance, but some scoring help will be needed for the Sooners. QB Jackson Arnold made some of his best throws last week against Tulane, but he must beware of Tennessee DB Will Brooks, a former walk-on who recorded a huge pick-six in the Week 2 win against NC State.

Why it could disappoint: The evidence thus far suggests that Tennessee is the stronger candidate to make this a one-sided affair. Though the Oklahoma defense should offer more resistance than any the Vols have encountered to date, a couple of big plays could put it away quickly if the Sooners struggle on offense.

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) runs back an interception as Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) defends during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

No. 12 Southern California at No. 17 Michigan

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS.

Why watch: The Trojans fittingly begin their inaugural journey through the Big Ten in the Big House, where they find a Wolverines’ squad still searching for an identity in the post-Harbaugh, post-championship era. After a bye week, USC will be rested for its first long flight of the season. Even so, QB Miller Moss and his protectors must be ready to deal with Michigan’s defensive line, arguably the team’s strongest unit featuring Josaiah Stewart and Rayshaun Benny. The other side of the ball has been far less consistent for the Wolverines, however, and now Alex Orji is set to take over at QB in place of opening-day starter Davis Warren. He’ll be up against a vastly improved Trojans’ defense anchored by LBs Eric Gentry and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

Why it could disappoint: Michigan’s offensive issues aren’t likely to be fixed in a week. If USC can jump on the Wolverines early, this could turn into a rerun of the Texas game.

No. 10 Utah at No. 15 Oklahoma State

Time/TV: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox.

Why watch: Elsewhere in the Sooner State will be the first Big 12 contest for these expected contenders. It is potentially a preview of the conference championship game, although plenty of other teams in the expanded ‘Oversized Dozen’ will have something to say about that (see below). The biggest game-week question centers on the availability of Utah QB Cam Rising, who sat out last week’s slog past Utah State with a hand injury. He is expected to be ready, but backup Isaac Wilson will be prepared just in case. Regardless of who takes snaps, Cowboys DE Obi Ezeigbo and LB Nick Martin must be kept out of the Utes’ backfield. Oklahoma State is capable of moving the ball by air via QB Alan Bowman or by land with RB Ollie Gordon II. Utah DE Van Fillinger, however, can be a disruptive force against any play call.

Why it could disappoint: Even if Rising is available, both these teams have well-schooled defenses that could make this game a bit of a slog. But that being the case, it’s unlikely to get away completely from either squad, so the tension level should be high throughout.

Illinois at No. 23 Nebraska

Time/TV: Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox.

Why watch: It’s a tad early to call any game a must-win. This is, after all, the first Big Ten conference contest for both teams. But it’s definitely one that both programs would like to have in the bank with plenty of tough games still to come as they continue their respective rebuilding efforts with an aim toward bowl eligibility. The Fighting Illini’s best win came against a Kansas squad that was ranked at the time but has since slipped to 1-2, while the ultimate value of the Cornhuskers’ dominant decision against Colorado remains in doubt. The Illinois attack is led by QB Luke Altmyer, a transfer from Ole Miss who has kept the ball out of harm’s way thus far. His primary target is WR Pat Bryant, who figures to draw attention from Nebraska CB Tommy Hill. Freshman sensation QB Dylan Raiola is the catalyst for the Cornhuskers. He has spread the ball around well through his first three starts, but he’ll need to avoid Illini LB Gabe Jacas.

Why it could disappoint: Illinois’s lofty plus-8 turnover margin looms as one possible scenario. Raiola and Co. have been quite sound with the ball thus far, however, and the Cornhuskers should be able to avoid such miscues in friendly environs.

North Carolina State at No. 19 Clemson

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: This game was circled as one of the key early matchups in the ACC race. It’s even bigger now with both programs that were ranked in the preseason already having a ‘1’ in the loss column. Those ‘L’s to top-10 SEC squads are quite forgivable, of course, but they left both these teams still in need of a positive result against top-tier competition. The Tigers for their part found an extra gear in an easier-than-expected romp past Appalachian State, as freshman WR Bryant Wesco emerged as the deep threat QB Cade Klubnik needed. That development will likely draw the attention of key NC State CB Aydan White, expected to be available after missing a game with an undisclosed injury. The Wolfpack offense has yet to find its groove, and must now head to Death Valley with starting QB Grayson McCall sidelined with another undisclosed injury. Freshman CJ Bailey did well in relief to rally NC State to a comeback win against Louisiana Tech. The going figures to be much tougher against the Clemson defense, although Tigers’ DT Peter Woods is day-to-day.

Why it could disappoint: There are a couple of possibilities. Clemson’s offense could revert to the stagnant predictability that kept it stuck in neutral in Week 1. But the Wolfpack might have the bigger issues with a first-time starter at QB. A significant comeback either way would be problematic.

No. 11 Miami (Fla.) at South Florida

Time/TV: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: The Hurricanes have emerged as the team to beat in the ACC. But before they embark on their conference campaign, they take on this potentially difficult road test against the Bulls, who gave Alabama a tussle a couple of weeks ago and will hope to make noise in the American Athletic Conference. LB Mac Harris and the USF defense was able to keep Alabama’s Jalen Milroe in check for three-plus quarters, a possible cause for optimism for the Bulls as they get set for a similar challenge against Miami QB Cam Ward. South Florida QB Byrum Brown is a talented dual threat in his own right, but he’ll be closely monitored by Miami LB Francisco Mauigoa.

Why it could disappoint: Miami might just be that good. The Bulls’ defense is solid but it can’t hold up for a full 60 minutes, even on its home field, if the offense can’t control the clock for stretches.

No. 14 Kansas State at Brigham Young

Time/TV: Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: This time slot is known for wild occurrences, so there’s a high probability of #Big12AfterDark vibes in this one. The Wildcats’ decisive home triumph over Arizona last week does not count in the league standings, so this trip west is their first official Big 12 clash. The Cougars, now in their second year as members of the Big 12, are hoping for better results in year two. Life with BYU QB Jake Retzlaff is an adventure, as he has seven scoring throws but can be turnover prone. He’ll need to minimize the miscues against LB Austin Romaine and the sound K-State defense. The Wildcats’ backfield duo of QB Avery Johnson and RB DJ Giddens lead a ground attack averaging 7 yards per attempt. BYU LBs Harrison Taggart and Jack Kelly will lead the mission to contain them.

Why it could disappoint: With all due respect to ACC newcomer SMU, this is the Cougars’ first brush with top-tier competition. The Wildcats’ last road trip, however, was a narrow escape at Tulane, so this one doesn’t feel like a rout.

