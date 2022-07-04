Fuel price protest latest LIVE: Serious disruption as roads targeted in fuel duty action

Traffic jams are expected amid protest over rising fuel prices (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters target motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

Roads in various parts of the country could be subject to traffic jams on Monday as protesters take action and call for a cut in fuel duty.

Protests will target mainly three-lane motorways and see slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.

They said organisers had indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M4 westbound.

Fuel prices ‘damaging my livelihood’, says protester

08:17 , Daniel Keane

Martin Crowley, 48, from Cardiff said he is a self-employed exotic animal courier and said fuel prices are damaging his livelihood.

"Fuel cost me £280 over two days last week. It's unbelievable.

"You can hardly make a living any more," Mr Crowley said.

Protesters say fuel prices mean their earning potential severely impacted

08:11 , Sarah Harvey

Mobile welder Richard Dite, 44, from Maesteg, South Wales said it is costing him over £300 in fuel to get to work every week due to price hikes.

"It's costing me £300 a week before I even get to work and earn anything," Mr Dite told PA news agency.

"My only option soon will be to put the welding gear in the shed and call it a day, maybe go on the dole.

"Face it at this rate I'll be on more that way."

He was joined at Magor Service Station with around a dozen or more other people who have driven this morning across the Prince of Wales Bridge in protest of fuel tax.

Protest at Prince of Wales bridge

08:09 , Sarah Harvey

Avon and Somerset police tweeted: "A slow-moving rolling roadblock is under way on the M4.

"A number of vehicles will head east over the Prince of Wales Bridge and expected to exit the M4 at J22 (Pilning).

"There they plan to re-join westbound towards Wales.

"A similar protest from the England side is also expected."

‘Go-slow protest’ in Exeter

08:09 , Sarah Harvey

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: "We are aware of a go-slow protest having commenced at 7:10am from Exeter Services heading northbound.

"This is currently around a dozen vehicles in size and is being accompanied by police vehicles to ensure the safety of all road users."

Protests underway

08:06 , Sarah Harvey

Protesters have left the M4 Magor services, near Caldicot, South Wales heading across the Prince of Wales bridge crossing the River Severn into England.

A convoy of around 20 vehicles has left the services.

Before departing they were told by police they cannot stop and must drive no slower than 30mph.

Police officers plan on directing protesters off the motorway either side of the bridge.

Some protesters have said they intend to meet in the middle and block the motorway.