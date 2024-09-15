Serie A Week 4 line-ups: Atalanta-Fiorentina, Torino-Lecce

Check the official line-ups for this afternoon’s Serie A games, as Atalanta face off with Fiorentina and high-flying Torino host Lecce.

They both kick off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s five Serie A matches on the LIVEBLOG.

Atalanta-Fiorentina

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman

Fiorentina: De Gea; Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Dodo, Cataldi, Mandragora, Bove, Gosens; Colpani; Kean

Torino-Lecce

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Coco, Masina; Pedersen, Ricci, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

Lecce: Falcone; Guilbert, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Ramadani, Pierret; Tete Morente, Berisha, Rebic; Krstovic