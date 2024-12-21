Serie A: Torino vs Bologna and Lecce vs Lazio – probable line-ups, where to watch on TV

Serie A: Torino vs Bologna and Lecce vs Lazio – probable line-ups, where to watch on TV

Torino will host Bologna at 15:00 CET on Saturday, while Lazio will visit Lecce in the evening. Here are the probable line-ups and where to watch games on TV.

Milan opened the Serie A Round 17 on Friday with an away 1-0 win in Verona, while three more games will be played on Saturday: Torino-Bologna, Genoa-Napoli and Lecce-Lazio.

Click here for probable Genoa-Napoli line-ups.

Torino host Bologna at 15:00 looking for their second consecutive win in Serie A, while Lazio must react to a 6-0 loss against Inter at the Via del Mare in Lecce.

Torino-Bologna

The Granata must cope without the injured Schuurs, Zapata, Savva and Ilkhan, plus the suspended Saul Coco. Bologna are without El Azzouzi, Cambiaghi, Aebischer and Ndoye

Probable line-ups

Torino (3-5-2): Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Maripan, Masina, Pedersen; Vlasic, Linetty, Ricci, Sosa; Adams, Sanabria.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Beukema, Lucumi, Lycogiannis; Pobega, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Dominguez; Castro.

Where to watch on TV: OneFootball (UK), Paramount (USA), DAZN (Italy)

Lecce vs Lazio

Gallo, Gaspar, Banda and Pelmard are unavailable for Lecce. Vecino our of action for Lazio.

Probable line-ups

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Guilbert, Baschirotto, Jean, Dorgu; Coulibaly, Berisha, Rafia; Pierotti, Krstovic, Morente.

Lazio (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Where to watch on TV: OneFootball (UK), Paramount+ (USA), DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport (Italy)