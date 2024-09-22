Serie A: Roma vs Udinese – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Matias Soulé is expected to start on the bench again in Ivan Juric’s first game in charge of Roma against Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin’s Udinese.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi fans are still furious for Daniele De Rossi’s sacking and will stage a protest against club owners today. The iconic Curva Sud will be empty at least for the opening 30 minutes.

New coach Ivan Juric will confirm a three-man defence, but new signings Mario Hermoso and Mats Hummels are still not expected to start. Angelino, Evan N’dicka and Gianluca Mancini, in fact, will likely get the nod at the back.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Niccolò Pisilli fight for a starting spot in the middle of the park with Zeki Celik and Stephan El Shaarawy on the wings.

Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk are likely to start in attack, pushing new signing Soulé on the bench.

Enzo Le Fée and Alexis Saelemaekers are not available for the Giallorossi.

Only Alexis Sanchez is not available for Udinese who are one of the surprises in Serie A this season being second in the table, only one point behind Torino who have a game in hand.

Kosta Runjaić will confirm a 3-5-2 system with Lucca and Thauvin starting up front.

Udinese vs Roma – where to watch on TV

The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the USA and it’s on OneFootball in the UK. Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch it live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Roma vs Udinese – probable line-ups

Roma (3-5-2): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Cristante, Koné, Pellegrini (Pisilli), El Shaarawy; Dybala, Dovbyk.

Udinese (3-5-2): Okoye; Kristensen, Bijol, Kabasele; Ehizibue, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Lovric, Kamara; Thauvin, Lucca.