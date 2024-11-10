Serie A: Roma vs Bologna – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

With Paulo Dybala out with an injury, Roma coach Ivan Juric should hand Italy U-21 star Tommaso Baldanzi his second Serie A start of the season against Bologna.

It kicks off at 15 CET (14 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Juric faces huge pressure in what could be his last game for the Giallorossi, who only won one of their last five Serie A matches, and his players’ fitness is also a concern, as Lorenzo Pellegrini’s recent physical issues could force the coach to start Nicolò Pisilli alongside Baldanzi in support of lone striker Artem Dovbyk.

Mario Hermoso is also ruled out due to injury, meaning Angelino will play as a left-centre back, with Nicola Zalewski starting again as a left wing-back.

Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna are unbeaten in their last five league encounters and are coming off two consecutive domestic victories, and their star Riccardo Orsolini should make his return after starting on the bench in their Champions League’s mid-week loss against Monaco.

Santiago Castro should be picked to lead the attacking line, with Dan Ndoye and Jens Odgaard playing behind him, while Kacper Urbański is expected to flank Remo Freulers as a holding midfielder.

Roma vs Bologna – where to watch on TV

The match can be streamed on OneFootball in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. It is also available on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT in Australia and New Zealand.

Roma vs Bologna – probable line-ups

Roma: (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Le Fee, Konè, Zalewski; Baldanzi, Pisilli; Dovbyk.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Beukema, Lucumì, Lykogiannis; Urbanski, Freuler; Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro.