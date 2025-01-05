Serie A | Roma 2-0 Lazio: Pellegrini inspires underdog triumph

Roma may be having a far worse season than their bitter rivals, but they secured bragging rights in the Derby della Capitale with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Alexis Saelemaekers beating Lazio 2-0.

There were a massive 15 points separating the rivals going into this game, as the Giallorossi were on their third coach of the season, but fresh from a 1-1 draw at Milan. Zeki Celik and Bryan Cristante missed out, but under-fire captain Pellegrini got his first home start since October 2024. The fourth-placed Aquile were forced to do without Patric and Matias Vecino, while Pedro, Tijjani Noslin and Manuel Lazzari weren’t at 100 per cent either.

See how it unfolded on the Liveblog.

Manu Koné stung Ivan Provedel’s gloves at the near post in the opening minutes and Roma took the lead through the most surprising starter. Pellegrini gathered from Alexis Saelemaekers just inside the area, sent Nicolò Rovella to ground with a shimmy and curled right-footed into the top corner. It was the Roma born and bred midfielder’s third goal in the Derby della Capitale and he celebrated by showing the club badge on his shirt, having been urged to leave by a section of the ultras this season.

The second was route one, as Mile Svilar’s long ball was flicked on by Artem Dovbyk for Paulo Dybala, sending Alexis Saelemaekers down the right. Provedel parried the first angled drive, but not the Belgian’s rebound.

epa11807769 AS Roma’s Alexis Saelemaekers (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio, in Rome, Italy, 05 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru responded with a solo effort deflected wide after shrugging off both Leandro Paredes and Mats Hummels challenges, but Lazio couldn’t make their long spells of possession count with real chances.

Taty Castellanos saw his effort palmed onto the side-netting at the dawn of the second half, then Svilar flew to palm a deflected Matteo Guendouzi strike over the bar.

Provedel also denied Pellegrini at the near post, but Loum Tchaouna came very close to getting Lazio back into the game on the hour mark. He was set up by fellow substitute Boulaye Dia only to scuff the finish that looped up to clip the top of the crossbar.

Leandro Paredes also threw himself in the path of a Rovella scorcher, then made the crucial interception on a Tchaouna back-heel flick.

Svilar got down for a tricky one-handed save on the Castellanos angled drive and Evan N’Dicka prevented Boulaye Dia tapping in a Zaccagni knock-down from six yards.

Tension erupted between France international teammates Guendouzi and Koné, but Lazio were pouring forward and Dia just failed to connect with the Nuno Tavares cross-shot from five yards. Roma survived under a late siege and even kept a rare clean sheet.

There was a flashpoint deep into stoppages when Mats Hummels went down clutching his face after a coming together with Castellanos, sparking a mass scuffle. The referee eventually showed the red card to the Lazio striker and a member of the Roma staff.

Roma 2-0 Lazio

Pellegrini 11 (R), Saelemaekers 18 (R)

Sent off: Castellanos 95 (L)