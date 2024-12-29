Serie A: Napoli vs Venezia – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is favourite over Matteo Politano for a starting spot in Napoli’s attack against Eusebio Di Francesco’s Venezia.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT) at the Stadio Maradona in Naples.

Kvaratskhelia has made a quick recovery from a minor ligament injury and according to Corriere dello Sport and other reputable Italian sources, he will start as a left winger in a 4-3-3 formation with David Neres on the right and Romelu Lukaku in attack.

Alessandro Buongiorno is the only unavailable player for the Partenopei, who need a win to join Atalanta at the top of the Serie A table.

NAPLES, ITALY – DECEMBER 08: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli shows his disappointment during the Serie A match between Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 08, 2024 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Juan Jesus is favourite to replace Buongiorno, while the rest of the line-up won’t change as Antonio Conte will once again rely on Scott McTominay, André-Franck Zambo Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka in central midfield.

Venezia must cope without Sagrado, Svoboda, Duncan, Doumbia and Raimondo. Candela is favourite over Andersen, while Oristanio will join Pohjanpalo in attack.

Napoli vs Venezia – where to watch on TV

The Stadio Maradona clash will be available to watch live on OneFootball in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. The game will be broadcast live on DAZN in Italy.

Napoli vs Venezia – probable line-ups

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Lukaku, Neres.

Venezia (3-4-2-1): Stankovic; Altare, Idzes, Sverko; Zampano, Andersen, Nicolussi Caviglia, Ellertsson; Oristanio, Busio; Pohjanpalo.