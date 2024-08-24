Serie A | Monza 0-1 Genoa: Perfect Pinamonti debut

Genoa continue a remarkable start to the campaign, as after holding Inter 2-2, they snatch victory away to Monza thanks to a header from new signing Andrea Pinamonti.

Both sides started the season with a draw, though the Grifone were happier, having held reigning champions Inter 2-2. Since then, Andrea Pinamonti had arrived and Caleb Ekuban recovered for the bench, but David Ankeye, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Alan Matturro were still missing. The hosts were without Stefano Sensi, Patrick Ciurria, Alessio Cragno and Jose Machin.

See how it all unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.

Daniel Maldini nutmegged Milan Badelj with an inspired pass, only for the Genoa defence to scramble it clear for a corner.

Junior Messias blasted wide and Maldini’s attempt was smothered, but Genoa lost Mattia Bani to a muscular injury just before half-time.

There was chaos in first half stoppages, as first Monza saw their goal disallowed for an Andrea Petagna offside in the build-up, crucial because his header was parried into the path of Daniel Maldini to nod in the rebound.

Instead, moments later, it was Genoa who took the lead with a trademark Pinamonti header on Stefano Sabelli’s cross from the right.

Petagna drilled onto the side-netting after shaking off a defender, but it really should’ve been 2-0 for Genoa on 74 minutes when Ruslan Malinovskyi’s wayward shot turned into an accidental assist for Morten Thorsby, who horribly scuffed the finish.

Monza came even closer to equalising moments later, as a Gianluca Caprari cross went past everyone and bounced off the inside of the far post, ricocheting into the grateful arms of Pierluigi Gollini.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos stung Gollini’s gloves from distance and Samuele Vignato nodded wide, as Monza were unable to get the game back on track.

Pinamonti 45+6 (G)

Post navigation

Serie A | Inter 2-0 Lecce: Scudetto holders get first win