Serie A | Milan 3-0 Lecce: Rossoneri to the power of three

Milan registered a third consecutive Serie A victory, scoring three goals in a five-minute spell to flatten Lecce with Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic.

The Rossoneri kept the same XI that beat Inter in the Derby della Madonnina to kick-start their season, as Morata shook off a knock, but Davide Calabria, Noah Okafor, Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Sportiello were still injured. Lecce were unbeaten in three, but incredibly fumbled a 2-0 lead at the 91st minute to draw 2-2 with Parma. Frederic Guilbert sat out a ban with Nicola Sansone, Kevin Bonifazi, Medon Berisha, Joan Gonzalez and Mohamed Kaba out of action, as Ante Rebic returned to face his old club.

Mike Maignan had to get down to palm a low Nikola Krstovic effort round the base of the upright and was right behind an Antonino Gallo strike, while Tammy Abraham’s header was cleared off the line only after Fikayo Tomori had fouled Wladimiro Falcone.

Gaspar calmly chested an Abraham cross back towards his goalkeeper from five yards, but Milan scored with their first real shot on target. Theo Hernandez chipped up a free kick from the left flank and found Morata’s glancing header at the near post, in off the underside of the crossbar. He celebrated showing off his new, radical haircut and running to thank his children in the stands.

Moments later, the Rossoneri found themselves 2-0 up. Rafael Leao sent Theo Hernandez running down the left and he beat Falcone with a ferocious strike at the near post into the roof of the net from a tricky angle.

Just like their capitulation against Parma, Lecce simply fell apart and were punished for that attitude with a third Milan goal. Morata won it back in midfield and tried to send Abraham clear, the Englishman’s effort off the post and follow-up saved until Christian Pulisic bundled in at the third time of asking.

Maignan kept the clean sheet intact by pushing the Ylber Ramadani scorcher round the upright from distance, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s wayward cross bounced off the crossbar and moments later Lameck Banda hit the upright from a Ramadani through ball.

Milan ended the game with 10 men, as Davide Bartesaghi was shown a harsh straight red card for his sliding tackle on Banda. The teenager did not seem to have the studs particularly raised and Paulo Fonseca was furious at the decision.

Nonetheless, Rafael Leao threatened a fourth with his trademark surge away from opponents to sting Falcone’s gloves.

Milan 3-0 Lecce

Morata 38 (M), Theo Hernandez 41 (M), Pulisic 43 (M)

Sent off: Bartesaghi 80 (M)

