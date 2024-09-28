Serie A line-ups: Genoa vs. Juventus

Juventus revamp again with Danilo and youth player Jonas Rouhi starting in defence, but Dusan Vlahovic’s goal drought is a problem against troubled Genoa behind closed doors.

It kicks off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game, Udinese–Inter and Bologna–Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

There was trouble before kick-off with a fire in the VAR booth of Marassi, so it is possible that the On-Field Review technology will not be available, though they can still stay in touch with the referee.

This fixture is played behind closed doors as an emergency order from the local authorities after the violent clashes that marred the Coppa Italia defeat on penalties to Sampdoria midweek.

It was the latest in a rough run for the Grifone, who managed one point from three Serie A games and have injuries piling up.

Ruslan Malinovskyi is out for the season with a broken ankle, while Junior Messias, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Caleb Ekuban are still sidelined.

Fabio Miretti missed a penalty in the midweek shootout and he starts here against his parent club along with 16-year-old Honest Ahanor.

Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in the Champions League, but have now played three consecutive 0-0 Serie A draws against Roma, Empoli and Napoli.

They are yet to concede in the top flight this season, but goals have been hard to come by, despite using Dusan Vlahovic, Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz together.

Douglas Luiz is again dropped to the bench, this time in favour of Nicolò Fagioli, with Tim Weah and Arkadiusz Milik injured, but the surprises are in defence.

Federico Gatti is not at 100 per cent, so Pierre Kalulu moves into the centre with Danilo getting his first start at right-back.

Thiago Motta pulls another surprise by poaching 20-year-old Rouhi from the Next Gen team at left-back for his first senior start.

Michele Di Gregorio is also rested in goal, so Mattia Perin faces his old club.

Genoa-Juventus line-ups

Genoa: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Zanoli, Frendrup, Badelj, Miretti, Ahanor; Pinamonti, Vitinha

Juventus: Perin; Danilo, Kalulu, Bremer, Rouhi; McKennie, Fagioli; Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

