Serie A line-ups: Bologna vs. Atalanta

Riccardo Orsolini and Dan Ndoye start for Bologna, while Atalanta try to get back on track with Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Genoa–Juventus on the LIVEBLOG.

These teams have found it difficult so far this season to balance the commitments of Serie A with the Champions League, and need to rotate ahead of more European fixtures next week.

Vincenzo Italiano is finding his feet at Bologna and got his first win last week, 2-1 away to Monza.

Injuries continue to pile up, losing Tommaso Pobega, Nicolò Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi and Lewis Ferguson.

Emil Holm and Nicolò Casale are also nursing knocks, but Ndoye and Orsolini provide pace around striker Santiago Castro.

Atalanta have lost three of their five Serie A games this season, also beating Lecce and Fiorentina, while they held Arsenal to a goalless Champions League draw.

Isak Hien is the latest injury case with an adductor issue, joining Rafael Toloi, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca, though Ben Godfrey returns to the bench.

Mateo Retegui and Lazar Samardzic are rested in favour of Marco Brescianini, Charles De Ketelaere and Lookman in a revamped attack.

Bologna vs. Atalanta line-ups

Bologna: Skourpski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Kossounou, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Brescianini, De Ketelaere, Lookman

Post navigation

Serie A | Genoa 0-3 Juventus: Vlahovic brace breaks drought