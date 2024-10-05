Serie A line-ups: Atalanta vs. Genoa

Both Atalanta and Genoa are dealing with an injury crisis, so Mateo Retegui faces his old club with Ademola Lookman against Andrea Pinamonti and Vitinha.

It kicks off at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Inter–Torino on the Liveblog.

La Dea had a real mixed bag of results this season, managing just seven points from the opening six Serie A rounds, including a 3-2 home defeat to Como and 1-1 draw away to Bologna.

However, they held Arsenal 0-0 and then swept Shakhtar Donetsk aside 3-0 in the Champions League.

The main issue is the growing number of players injured, now with Odilon Kossounou and Berat Djimsiti joining Matteo Ruggeri, Marco Brescianini, Rafael Toloi, Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini.

Marten de Roon therefore has to drop into defence and at least Isak Hien is available again, but Retegui returns to start against his old club Genoa, flanked by Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman.

Genoa have problems too, scraping one point from the last four Serie A rounds, in which they scored one goal and conceded eight.

Ruslan Malinovskyi is out for the season with a fractured ankle, while Milan Badelj, Junior Messias, Caleb Ekuban and Morten Frendrup all have muscular issues.

Vitinha and Pinamonti lead the attack, with Fabio Miretti on loan from Juventus in midfield.

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Retegui, Lookman

Genoa: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Zanoli, Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Martin; Pinamonti, Vitinha

Post navigation

Serie A Week 7 Liveblog: Atalanta-Genoa and Inter-Torino