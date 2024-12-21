Serie A: Genoa vs Napoli – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Serie A: Genoa vs Napoli – probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has quickly recovered from an injury, but he’ll start on the bench against Genoa, while Juan Jesus will replace Alessandro Buongiorno.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET (17:00 GMT) at the Stadio Ferraris in Genoa.

Patrick Viera is still unbeaten on the Rossoblu bench with one win and three draws. He won’t touch his 4-3-3 system with Fabio Miretti and Alessandro Zanoli on the wings.

epa11762199 Genoa’s head coach Patrick Viera gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Torino FC, in Genoa, Italy, 07 December 2024. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Ruslan Malinovskyi, Junior Messias, Koni de Winter, Jeff Ekhator and Honest Ahanor are unaivalble for the Grifone.

On the other hand, Italy international Buongiorno is the only player unavailable for Napoli, given that Kvaratskhelia has quickly recovered from a ligament injury and will start on the bench today.

David Neres will replace the Georgian ace on the left wing for the Partenopei, while Juan Jesus will join Amir Rrahmani in the middle of the defence.

Genoa vs Napoli – where to watch on TV

The match can be streamed live on OneFootball in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. If you are in Italy, you can watch the game live on DAZN.

Genoa vs Napoli – probable line-ups

Genoa (4-3-3): Leali; Sabelli, Bani, Vasquez, Martin; Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup; Zanoli, Pinamonti, Miretti.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Neres.