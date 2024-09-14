Serie A | Empoli 0-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta’s stars are toothless

Juventus were held to a second consecutive goalless draw, as Empoli still remain unbeaten despite Thiago Motta giving first starts to four big summer signings.

The Bianconeri gave Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz and Pierre Kalulu their first starts, with Mattia Perin taking the gloves as part of squad rotation, plus Francisco Conceicao and Arkadiusz Milik injured. The hosts were also unbeaten this term, including a 2-1 win away to Roma, but Jacopo Fazzini joined Szymon Zurkowski, Luca Belardinelli, Samuele Perisan and Tyronne Ebuehi on the treatment table.

Former Milan full-back Kalulu made an immediate impact with his interception to prevent Emmanuel Gyasi tapping in the Giuseppe Pezzella cross, while Ardian Ismajli made a decisive and risky sliding tackle as Dusan Vlahovic was sent clear by Kenan Yildiz.

Devis Vasquez flew to fingertip a Federico Gatti header out from under the bar on a corner taken short for Koopmeiners, with Vlahovic turning another over from six yards after the restart.

Nico Gonzalez’s inspired through ball sent Vlahovic running only to be denied by Vasquez, then Koopmeiners flicked down an Andrea Cambiaso cross for Nico Gonzalez, with a desperate clearance in the six-yard box.

Thiago Motta was evidently unsatisfied, making four substitutions at the 66th minute, but Empoli created a good chance when Alberto Grassi’s give and go with Pietro Pellegri forced a save out of Mattia Perin.

Pellegri also risked more than just a yellow card when striking Gatti with a slight head-butt as they went face to face arguing off the ball, while Maleh’s ferocious finish flashed wide of the far post.

It was Empoli who threatened to win it deep into stoppages, Gatti flinging himself in the path of Gyasi’s tap-in at the near post on a Pellegri assist.

