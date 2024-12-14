Serie A: Cagliari vs Atalanta – Probable line-ups and where to watch

Serie A top goalscorer Mateo Retegui is expected to return to Atalanta’s starting XI for their away trip to Cagliari, as coach Gian Piero Gasperini considers changing a few men from their 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT) at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

The Italy international started from the bench against Carlo Ancelotti’s side and Milan last week but should take his place back up front alongside Ademola Lookman.

Lazar Samardzic is in close contention with Mario Pasalic for a place as a trequartista, although Sky Sport Italia suggests the latter could eventually get the nod.

BERGAMO, ITALY – OCTOBER 30: Lazar Samardzic of Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Monza at Gewiss Stadium on October 30, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Atalanta’s midfield line should remain unvaried, with Ederson and Marten De Roon’s presence not in doubt.

Koussonou’s return to La Dea’s back-three should be the only other change from Gasperini, who hopes to see his side extend their lead at the top of Serie A to pile pressure on their chasers.

Apart from long-term injured Gianluca Scamacca, Matteo Scalvini and Juan Cuadrado could be the visitors’ only unavailable players.

Cagliari coach Davide Nicola can rely on a full squad and should once again pick Roberto Piccoli as a centre-forward, while he’s reportedly still unsure whether to start Gianluca Gaetano over Nicolas Viola behind the striker.

epa11738150 Cagliari’s Italian forward Roberto Piccoli scores a goal on a penalty kick during the Italian Serie A soccer match Genoa Cfc vs Cagliari Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 24 November 2024. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Cagliari vs Atalanta: Probable line-ups

Cagliari (4-2-3-1): Sherri; Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Augello; Makoumbou, Adopo; Zortea, Gaetano, Luvumbo; Piccoli.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Koussonou, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic; Retegui, Lookman.

Where to watch Cagliari vs Atalanta

Saturday’s fixture will be available to watch in the UK online via OneFootball. Supporters in the USA will be able to tune in online through Paramount+. Those in Canada are able to watch through Fubo.