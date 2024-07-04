Serie A 2024/25 fixture list drawn up today – all you need to know

Serie A 2024/25 fixture list drawn up today – all you need to know

The fixture list for the 2024/25 Serie A season will be drawn up today, with the tournament running from August 17 to May 25 and games spread out more than ever before.

The ceremony will begin at 11.00 UK time (10.00 GMT).

It also represents the start of a new era, as after two decades the sponsorship rights change from TIM to Enilive, so until 2027 it will be officially called the Serie A Enilive.

The campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 17 and ends on May 25, 2025.

There are breaks for international duty on the weekends of September 8, October 13, November 17 and March 23.

Only one midweek round is scheduled for October 30 and during the Christmas period there will be games on December 22, December 29 and January 5.

Serie A spread out over four days

Once again, it is an asymmetrical calendar, meaning the second half of the season is not just a mirror image of the first, but a whole new order of fixtures.

There are quite a few criteria for the draw, as there can be no local derbies on the first, last or midweek round.

Teams in the Champions League cannot face opponents who are in the Europa League or Conference League in the following rounds: Week 5, 6, 22, 25, 28, 32 and 35.

Games are going to be spread out more in every round, so only once will there be two matches on simultaneously, on a Sunday afternoon (14.00 UK time).

There will be nine different kick-off times over a four-day period, so a typical round will run from Friday night to Monday evening.