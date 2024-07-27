Sergi Roberto was never a part of Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona – report

Journalist Gabriel Sans has revealed through Mundo Deportivo that former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto was never part of Hansi Flick’s plans.

This disclosure came as a surprise, especially considering Flick’s recent press conference. The way Flick addressed the situation regarding Roberto was notably blunt.

When asked about the player, Flick simply responded, “He is not a Barça player at the moment,” leaving many questions unanswered.

President Joan Laporta, who was present alongside Flick, chose not to comment or provide any clarification on the matter.

Previously, the situation was a bit clearer. It was known that former coach Xavi was keen on keeping Roberto. Barcelona had been pushing for his contract renewal, regardless of whether Xavi stayed with the team or not.

However, after Xavi’s departure, the club’s approach changed. They offered Roberto a reduced contract, contingent on meeting ‘fair play’ regulations.

The club made it clear that he was not a priority, and if a new deal wasn’t finalized by August 10, he would be free to find another team.

As a result, Roberto began to accept the reality that his time at Barcelona might be coming to an end and started exploring opportunities in the Premier League.

Flick was clear from the beginning

Sergi Roberto left Barcelona on a bitter note. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The situation is more complex now. According to sources, Roberto was not considered in Flick’s strategic plans.

The German prefers a different type of player for both the midfield and right-back positions, which were the roles Roberto might have filled.

Flick’s responses regarding the situation were minimal, and he was careful to be respectful toward the player and the club’s decisions.

Despite being a veteran player with 14 seasons at Barcelona and serving as the last captain, Sergi Roberto’s future with the squad remains uncertain.

The lack of concrete updates and clear direction from the club has prompted the club veteran and his agents to seek opportunities elsewhere, primarily in the Premier League but also considering other leagues.

This development marks a significant shift for Roberto, who has been an integral part of Barcelona’s squad for over a decade.

His potential departure signifies not just a change for him, but also a broader transformation within the team’s structure and strategy.