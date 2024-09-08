Sergi Roberto inspired by Barcelona captains, snubbed EPL offers for Fabregas

New Como signing Sergi Roberto admits he snubbed offers from the Premier League this summer to reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como.

Former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has joined Como on a free transfer after the end of his contract with the Catalans. The 32-year-old has reunited with his ex-teammate Fabregas and is ready to help the Azzurri fight for Serie A survival this season.

The Spaniard played with legendary footballers at the Nou Camp and will get inspiration from his ex-captains at Como.

“I was lucky to have captains [Puyol, Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Busquets] who were my idols as men and footballers—legends. When I put the armband on, I remembered all they taught me, and I did anything to help young players, give them advice, and guide the team in the best possible way. I worked hard and remained humble,” Sergi Roberto said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport on page 26 on Sunday.

Sergi Roberto didn’t put Fabregas in his ideal Barcelona XI, which included footballers he played with at Camp Nou (Ter Stegen/Valdes; Dani Alves, Puyol, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez and Messi.), but he spoke highly of the ex-Spain international as a coach and as a footballer.

“It’s an honour to have him as a coach,” said the defender.

“He was one of the best footballers in the world, and now I can’t wait to start his adventure by his side. He has just started his career, and I am sure we’ll help each other in many ways.

“I had offers from Spain, the Middle East, and others from Europe, as well as Serie A and Premier, but when I spoke to Fabregas for the first time, I understood how ambitious the club was,” continued the 32-year-old.

“The target is to stay in Serie A, but I appreciate that Cesc and the club think big. Having him as a coach impacted my decision, and, not less importantly, Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“Everyone knows he was a smart footballer and I’ve always admired the quality of his assists and how he moved inside the box, starting from midfield. He is a very demanding coach. He wants to dominate games, have possession, and play attacking football, as he used to do.”

Como signed many experienced players in the summer transfer window. Will they struggle to play for survival this season?

“I don’t think so,” argued Sergi Roberto.

“All big players are accustomed to playing for national and international trophies. At the end of the day, all we need to do is contribute and help the team with our experience. I am sure we’ll remain in Serie A this season.”

Sergi Roberto has signed a two-year contract and is fit to make his debut with Como in the next Serie A match against Bologna.