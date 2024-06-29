Sergiño Dest will remain with PSV Eindhoven, agrees to 4-year contract

American defender Sergiño Dest will remain with PSV Eindhoven, agreeing Saturday to a four-year contract.

Dest was loaned from Barcelona to PSV last August. The outside back scored two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games before tearing an ACL in training on April 20, an injury that required surgery and will cause him to miss the start of the 2024-25 season.

Dest, 23, has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

