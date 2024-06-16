Serbia vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, TV, lineups, prediction today

Serbia vs England - LIVE!

England get their Euro 2024 campaign underway as they take on Serbia in Gelsenkirchen tonight. The Three Lions are the favourites to go all the way in Germany this summer and end a 58-year wait for a major trophy, but Gareth Southgate’s side still have questions to answer after a recent friendly defeat to Iceland and with issues to contend with in defence. They were beaten finalists at Euro 2020 - it remains to be seen whether they can take that final step.

Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia are the Group C opponents for England, who are expected to progress with minimal fuss. Luke Shaw remains injured so Kieran Trippier is expected to start at left-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to partner Declan Rice in midfield. Few teams in the tournament can compete with England’s options in forward areas, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all enjoying stellar seasons at club level.

Serbia are the underdogs tonight but will believe they can qualify through to the knockout stages, regardless of the result here. The top two teams in each group progress to the last-16, along with the four best third-placed teams. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, including expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in Gelsenkirchen!

Serbia vs England latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Arena AufSchalke

How to watch: BBC One

Serbia team news: Mitrovic and Vlahovic set to lead the line

England team news: Alexander-Arnold in midfield

Standard Sport prediction

Update on Gelsenkirchen clashes

England must be wary of Mitrovic

18:16 , Matt Verri

When clubs in Saudi Arabia spent more than £700million on signings last summer, few predicted Aleksandar Mitrovic would be the pick of the bunch.

Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez were tipped to be stars, but Mitrovic has outshone them all by scoring 40 goals in a brilliant season.

The Serbia striker has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm after leaving Fulham for Al-Hilal and will be the biggest threat to England in Gelsenkirchen tonight.

Those who have watched him up close in Saudi believe the 29-year-old is as dangerous as ever.

Read our full preview here!

(AP)

How far will England get?

18:03 , Matt Verri

Dan Kilpatrick: Semi-finals. For England to win it, so much has to come together for Gareth Southgate. They'll need Marc Guehi to have a breakout tournament at centre-half, Trent Alexander-Arnold to grow into a top-class midfielder and a new-look attack to click.

Malik Ouzia: Semi-finals. I’d love to be proven wrong, but given the defensive injuries and midfield uncertainty, is this a better team than the one that lost to France in Qatar? They’re on collision course again in the last four…

Simon Collings: Semi-finals. The defence could prove their undoing.

Nick Purewal: Semi-finals. Shortcomings in central defence and at the base of midfield could hurt Southgate’s men.

Dom Smith: As far as France get… before losing to them again.

Read our full predictions here!

(Getty Images)

Southgate backs 'special' Alexander-Arnold

17:55 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate dropped a big hint that he is ready to start Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, insisting: ‘It’s worth it - he could be incredibly special’.

Southgate has long been toying with the idea of using Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder.

He has trialled the ploy on a number of occasions over the last year but crucially missed out on the chance to do so against top opposition when the 25-year-old missed March’s friendlies against Belgium and Brazil through injury.

Dormer England striker Wayne Rooney was critical of the idea this week, claiming Alexander-Arnold “can’t defend” and insisting: “I wouldn’t have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch.”

“Everybody’s more than entitled to opinions,” Southgate said of Rooney’s comments. “That’s our world, we have to accept that. Then we have to go and show what we can do. “

While Southgate did not confirm whether the Liverpool man will get the nod, he believes any risk over Alexander-Arnold’s selection would be worth taking.

“We know he can be a really special player and equally we know it’s not something he’s been doing for the last five years,” Southgate added.

“So, there is an element of the unknown to it but I think it’s an opportunity worth grasping because he could be something incredibly special.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

17:47 , Matt Verri

All is currently quiet at the Arena AufSchalke.

That will very much not be the case in about two hours...

Southgate reveals England leadership group

17:40 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has named Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in England's new four-man “leadership group” for Euro 2024.

Bellingham, 20, and Arsenal's Rice join captain Harry Kane and Kyle Walker in the quartet, which the manager will lean on for advice during the tournament.

Southgate's five-man leadership group at the Qatar World Cup 18 months ago was made up of Kane, Walker, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier - effectively the elder statesmen of the squad - but the manager suggested Rice and Bellingham have been included to act as a conduit between himself and younger members of the squad.

Southgate has taken a youthful and inexperienced 26-man group to Germany, with 12 players at their first major tournament.

"We have a very open relationship with all of the players," Southgate said ahead of England's opening group game against Serbia here in Gelsenkirchen.

"We have actually put a small leadership group together for this tournament now with Harry [Kane], Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham because there's a different dynamic to this group.

"There's a lot of younger players and I want to make sure that the voices of the younger players I am in touch with that as well.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

17:33 , Matt Verri

There are questions to be asked of this England defence but they should have enough firepower to get off to a winning start.

Serbia are far from secure at the back themselves - it could prove to be an entertaining encounter and one that the Three Lions are more than capable of coming out on top in.

England to win, 3-1.

View from Gelsenkirchen

17:25 , Matt Verri

Our reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia have been setting the scene ahead of tonight’s clash.

There have been skirmishes in Gelsenkirchen this afternoon, with reports that Albanian and Serbian supporters clash. No suggestion of English fans being involved.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "England need to get off to a flyer."



England's first game of #Euro2024 is just hours away.



Here's @Dan_KP and @MalikOuzia_, in the centre of Gelsenkirchen, among Three Lions fans. pic.twitter.com/2kJmn3NYqa — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 16, 2024

England team news

17:19 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has two key England decisions to make.

Marc Guehi is favourite to partner John Stones, who has shaken off ankle and sickness problems to be fit for the game in Gelsenkirchen, with Ezri Konsa and Lewis Dunk the other centre-back options.

In midfield, meanwhile, Southgate appears likely to continue his experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold as the preferred partner to Declan Rice.

The experience of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips is missing from this squad and Alexander-Arnold is in line to get the nod ahead of Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo.

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, will be tasked with filling in at left-back but Luke Shaw has made very good progress this week and England could even choose to utilise him off the bench on Sunday.

Predicted England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

(The FA via Getty Images)

Serbia team news

17:13 , Matt Verri

It will be an experienced line-up for Serbia against England in today’s Euro 2024 clash, with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic set to miss out on a place in the XI.

Serbia are captained by 35-year-old former Southampton stalwart Dusan Tadic, who now plays his club football in Turkey with Fenerbahce, via Ajax.

An impressive attack is spearheaded by former Fulham and Newcastle frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is now scoring for fun in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, supported by Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with AC Milan’s Luka Jovic in reserve.

Fulham’s Sasa Lukic and Filip Kostic of Juventus will start in midfield, with Chelsea No1 Petrovic among their goalkeeping options.

However, he has only earned three senior international caps to date and will likely have to play second fiddle to Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, whose older brother Sergej - formerly of Lazio - is another key cog in this team.

Predicted Serbia XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Serbia vs England

17:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will offer a free live stream service for fans online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground!

Good evening!

17:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Serbia vs England!

The Three Lions get their Euro 2024 campaign underway, looking to make a confident start as they target a first major trophy in 58 years.

Spain, Italy and Germany are among those to have impressed so far, with no shocks yet in the tournament. England will be hoping that pattern continues.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Arena AufSchalke.