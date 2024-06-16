Serbia vs England: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

England are out to end 58 years of hurt when they begin their Euro 2024 campaign tonight, with Serbia first up in Group C.

Having reached the final three years ago before an agonising defeat on penalties to Italy at Wembley, the Three Lions are one of the favourites.

Gareth Southgate has named a bold squad for the tournament. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish have dropped out since the World Cup in Qatar, with a host of exciting younger players stepping up.

It will be fascinating to see how England handle the pressure. After so many near-misses in the Southgate era, it feels like now or never for this team under their current boss.

Serbia, meanwhile, struggled at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and arrive in Germany largely free of expectation.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Serbia vs England is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 16 June, 2024.

The Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen will host.

Where to watch Serbia vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both show a free live stream online.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick will be at the ground to provide expert analysis.

Serbia vs England team news

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line for Serbia against a reasonably untested England defence, with Dusan Tadic pulling the strings.

England’s Luke Shaw will not be fit enough to start the game, but could play some part off the bench after recovering quicker than expected from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out since February.

Harry Maguire is not in the squad due to a calf problem, while John Stones should be fine despite suffering a scare during the loss to Iceland.

There have also been worries over a knock to Bukayo Saka but every player in the England squad is ready to go, with Stones having also overcome an illness issue.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to line up alongside Declan Rice in midfield with Marc Guehi the man to replace Maguire at the back. Kieran Trippier will fill in for Shaw at left-back.

John Stones suffered an injury scare for England against Iceland (REUTERS)

Serbia vs England prediction

There are questions to be asked of this England defence but they should have enough firepower to get off to a winning start.

England to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have not met since Serbia began playing under their current identity in 2006.

Joe Cole scored a late winner when England beat Serbia and Montenegro in a 2003 friendly while they held a record of five wins, five draws and four defeats against Yugoslavia from 1939 to 1989.

Serbia vs England latest odds

Serbia to win: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

England to win: 4/9

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.