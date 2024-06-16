Serbia and England fans throw tables and chairs in violent mass brawl ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Police in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the Serbia and England game (REUTERS)

Violent clashes have broken out between rival England and Serbia fans just hours before their opening game this evening at Euro 2024.

Tables were thrown and glasses smashed during the carnage outside the Aleppo bar in central Gelsenkirchen, with one football supporter pictured with blood streaming down his face.

Dozens of Serbs were attacked with projectiles with 200 German riot police rushing to the scene to break up the large-scale brawl, which one witness described as “premeditated”.

One man, reportedly from Birmingham, was wounded in the head during the fight, according to the Mirror.

Did you see what happened? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Glass tables shattered after fights break out between fans (REUTERS)

Glass and debris litter the floor outside the Aleppo bar after fights broke out (REUTERS)

An eyewitness told MailOnline: “There was a sudden burst of violence. It came out of nowhere.

“It was unclear who started what. But to me it seemed liked a group of fans rushed the bar where Serbs were drinking and it all kicked off with tables, chairs and bottles thrown.

“One man had blood pouring from a head wound - he was English I believe.”

Eyewitnesses said “everything you can imagine” was thrown at the Serbia supporters, the Guardian reported.

BREAKING: England & Serbia fans clash in Gelsenkirchen. Tables, chairs, glass bottles all thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square. German and UK riot police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/oZuGcPjTJQ — Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) June 16, 2024

A man with injuries being led away after the fight in Gelsenkirchen ahead of tonight’s match (Getty Images)

Videos circulating online show skirmishes as “tables, chairs, glass bottles” were all “thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square”.

Police can be seen chasing those involved and breaking up individuals, while one fan can be seen being kicked on the ground before officers intervene.

The clashes come after footage emerged of a man being shot near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg, after he threatened police officers with a pick axe and an incendiary device.

Officers opened fire when the man refused to put down the weapon, with pictures showing the suspect on the ground after he was hit in the leg.

Footage emerged of a man being shot near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg (REUTERS)

Dressed all in black and carrying a rucksack, he was seen shouting and bellowing at officers in the St Pauli district.

After turning his back, the man was doused in pepper spray before armed police leapt the barriers in pursuit, with four loud gunshots heard.

The incident happened on the Reeperbahn at the the sidelines of a fan parade, known as the ‘Fan Walk’ which began at 12.30pm local time.

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg (AP)

This was ahead of a group D clash between Poland and The Netherlands, which is taking place 7km away in the city’s Volksparkstadion, as part of the month-long football tournament.

In a statement on social media, the city’s police said: “At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”