Can sent off as Dortmund loses again and Leverkusen drops more points in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can was sent off as his team slumped to its sixth straight away defeat by 3-1 at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund had already made a lackluster start and Can did little to help when he lunged at Lee Jae-sung’s ankle with his studs up. The Dortmund midfielder was sent off with a red card in the 27th minute, followed by Nico Schlotterbeck earning a yellow for complaining.

Lee was able to continue, as he showed when he opened the scoring with a header in the 36th.

Lee remained the central figure, conceding a penalty for a foul on Serhou Guirassy three minutes later. Guirassy duly equalized from the spot.

But Jonathan Burkardt restored Mainz’s lead just before the break, and Paul Nebel made it 3-1 early in the second half.

Dortmund run of away defeats includes 5-1 at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, at Real Madrid in the Champions League and at Wolfsburg in the German Cup.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen dropped more points as Koji Miyoshi scored late for last-placed Bochum to draw 1-1 in veteran coach Dieter Hecking’s first game in charge.

Jamal Musiala’s brilliant strike from distance was enough for Bayern Munich to win at St. Pauli, which has yet to score at home this season.

Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored his first goal in more than a year for Werder Bremen to beat Holstein Kiel 2-1 at home.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was visiting Leipzig later.

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press