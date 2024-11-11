Sengun scores 27 to lead Houston to a win over Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored five of his 27 points in the final 2:28 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 101-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Trailing 101-99 with six seconds left, Pistons’ guard Cade Cunningham intentionally missed a free throw and Jaden Ivey got the offensive rebound. His shot missed, but Tobias Harris was fouled on the rebound.

With a chance to tie the game with one second to go, Harris missed the first free throw. He intentionally missed the second, but Ivey fell out of bounds trying to secure the rebound.

Sengun added 10 rebounds, and Tari Eason scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, falling just short of becoming the first Pistons player to record four straight triple-doubles.

CELTICS 113, BUCKS 107

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Boston rallied in the second half to beat slumping Milwaukee.

Tatum put the Celtics ahead for good by hitting two free throws with 5:51 left as Boston erased a nine-point halftime deficit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 43 points for the Bucks, who have lost eight of nine. Antetokounmpo also had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Payton Pritchard added 18, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White had 15 each and Jaylen Brown scored 14 for the Celtics. Brown returned after missing four games with a hip injury.

Bobby Portis scored 15 for Milwaukee.

PACERS 132, KNICKS 121

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 38 points, including a career-best seven 3-pointers, and Tyrese Halliburton added 35 points and 14 assists to lead Indiana to a victory over New York.

Myles Turner finished with 26 points for the Pacers, who drained a season-high 21 3-pointers and outscored New York 63-21 from beyond the arc. Indiana went 8 of 13 on 3s in the fourth quarter, while the Knicks suffered through a 7 of 25 effort for the game.

Jalen Brunson had 33 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Knicks while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 30 points and nine boards. New York led 61-58 at halftime and 94-92 entering the fourth quarter.

MAGIC 121, WIZARDS 94

ORLANDO (AP) — Franz Wagner had 23 points and seven assists, Goga Bitadze added 10 points and 12 rebounds and Orlando pulled away in the second half to a win over Washington.

Mo Wagner (16), Cole Anthony (16) and Anthony Black (12) came off the bench with double-digit scoring, and Jett Howard hit all three of his 3-point shots for the Magic.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Washington’s fourth straight loss. Rookie Alexandre Sarr finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes.

76ERS 107, HORNETS 105, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared McCain had a career-high 27 points as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over Charlotte.

The Sixers first-round draft pick out of Duke had 23 points in the second half and overtime was 9 for 15 from the floor.

Guerschon Yabusele finished with his career high of 20 points for Philadelphia (2-7), which has yet to win a game in regulation. Paul George added 15 points and nine assists, but did not play any of the overtime period after tallying 33 minutes in his fourth game back from a bone bruise.

Lamelo Ball finished with 38 points in the losing effort for Charlotte (4-6). Ball hit a fadeaway 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the 4th quarter to send the game to overtime. Brandon Miller had 22 points while Grant Williams added 17.

TIMBERWOLVES 95, HEAT 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —Nikola Jovic made the tying layup and go-ahead foul shot with 7.8 seconds left to send Miami past Minnesota and stop their three-game losing streak.

Jovic, who had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game off the bench this season, drove to the rim with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert subbed out. Jovic went to the line to give the Heat their first lead since 63-61.

Mike Conley’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was short and finished another harried possession by the Timberwolves, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jaden McDaniels gave them the lead with a putback of Conley’s miss with nine seconds left.

Tyler Herro had 26 points for the Heat, who played without star Jimmy Butler.

WARRIORS 127, THUNDER 116

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points, and Golden State Warriors held off a late rally to defeat Oklahoma City.

It was a double whammy for the Thunder as forward Chet Holmgren didn’t return after suffering a right hip injury in the first quarter. The injury put a damper on a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 20 points, De’Anthony Melton had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points for the Warriors.

Golden State led by 30 late in the third quarter before the Thunder stormed back. A steal and dunk by Alex Caruso cut Golden State’s lead to six with 4:46 left before the Warriors regained control.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Jalen Williams added 20 for the Thunder, who suffered their first home loss of the season.

