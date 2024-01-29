Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations team news, line-ups and more tonight

Ivory Coast’s campaign during the Africa Cup of Nations has certainly not gone to plan so far, but they remain in the tournament and in with a chance - but they’ll have to really raise their game to see off defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.

The hosts fired head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage following two defeats and a single win over Guinea-Bissau, but they qualified for the last 16 as a best third-placed team regardless. Now with Emerse Fae as a caretaker boss they continue their adventure on home soil against the only side with a perfect group stage record, in Senegal.

Wins over Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia saw them top Group C and Sadio Mane and co will be optimistic about their chances of retaining the trophy - if they can get past the hosts.

Follow the build-up and in-game action live below and check out the latest football odds here.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast - LIVE

Last-16 tie kicks off at 8pm

Winners face Mali or Burkina Faso in quarters

Latest score: Cabo Verde 0-0 Mauritania in earlier knockout clash

Senegal vs Ivory Coast - LIVE

18:08 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash, as Senegal take on hosts Ivory Coast.

The winners will play either Mali or Burkina Faso in the last eight.

Eaerlier in the evening, Cabo Verde and Mauritania are also playing and we’ll have goal updates from the second half of that fixture too.