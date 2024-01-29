Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE!

One of Africa's biggest footballing nations will be sent home tonight when Senegal and Ivory Coast meet in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last-16. A thrilling knockout tie awaits and it would not be a surprise to see it go all the way through extra-time and penalties.

As hosts, it has not been a straightforward AFCON for Ivory Coast and manager Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked after winning only one group game. However, they squeezed into the knockouts as the lowest-ranked team before appointing Emerse Fae to take charge of the rest of their tournament.

Senegal arrived as the Cup of Nations holders and many people's favourites, a billing they have more than lived up to so far with a 100 per cent winning record in the group stage. However, this is where the pressure really starts to tell. Follow Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast | H. Diallo, 4'

20:05 , Marc Mayo

BOOM! SENEGAL LEAD!

Ivory Coast unable to deal with a ball in from the left and the Lions striker thumps home, into the roof of the net.

Senegal 0-0 Ivory Coast | 1 min

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Sadio Mane rushes upfield to win a corner but Abdou Diallo commits a foul leaping to meet the ball in.

Early intent from Senegal, they know how a goal might rock this potentially wobbly Ivorian boat.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast | Kick-off!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

It's a proper west African rumble in the AFCON knockouts.

A place in the quarter-final is up for grabs as we get underway!

Not long to wait now

19:59 , Marc Mayo

Brilliant rendition of the Ivorian anthem from the hosts, many fans arm-in-arm along with the squad as they belt it out.

Final pre-game ceremonies to be dealt with before kick-off, as captains Serge Aurier and Kalidou Koulibaly - two impeccably experienced players - meet referee Pierre Atcho of Gabon in the centre circle.

Time for the national anthems

19:55 , Marc Mayo

We start with Senegal's 'Le Lion rouge' before the hosts serenade us with 'L'Abidjanaise'.

Here come the players!

19:53 , Marc Mayo

The two teams emerge out the tunnel at Stade Charles Konan Banny.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast | Countdown to kick-off

19:50 , Marc Mayo

We have just ten minutes to go until kick-off in front of a packed house in central Ivory Coast.

Earlier on, El-Hadji Diouf appeared on the pitch to give a pep talk to the Senegal stars.

Who is Emerse Fae?

19:45 , Marc Mayo

Emerse Fae's 40th birthday present was being named Ivory Coast interim manager after Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked for their woeful display in the group stages.

Two-time Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard was the first choice but the French FA prevented him from taking leave from his role with their women's national team.

The France-born Ivorian played 41 times for his country including in the 2006 AFCON final.

His playing career started with Nantes before a £2.5m club-record move to Reading in 2007, which went disastrously. Fae made little impression and once refused to play for the reserves, before being shipped back to Ligue 1 with Nice.

An ongoing phlebitis issue caused him to retire from playing aged just 28 before he moved into coaching with the Nice youth teams. After a spell with Clermont's reserves he took charge of Ivory Coast's U23s in 2022, before working as Gasset's assistant - and earning this almighty promotion.

Senegal taking nothing for granted

19:41 , Marc Mayo

Lions coach Aliou Cisse insisted pre-game that Ivory Coast's poor turn in the group stage will mean nothing when tonight's match begins.

“Our team is going through a good period after three matches, where we achieved good results in the group stage, and I am satisfied with it,” he told reporters.

“We will play a very difficult match. If we win, we will continue the adventure, and if we lose, we will return home.

“We qualified with nine points and the opponent with three points, this does not matter. Now a new competition has begun. Ivory Coast remains a major team in Africa, they have good players.

“The defeat in their last two matches remain just an accident, they will show another performance in front of their fans."

Emerse Fae opens up on tough week for Ivorians

19:36 , Marc Mayo

New interim Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae faced a tough time on the training pitch, keeping his players ready for a tournament they may have been knocked out of.

"We had two or three days that were very difficult mentally," revealed Fae, whose team had to wait 48 hours to find out they had qualified thanks to Morocco's defeat of Zambia.

"It was very difficult for us to focus on our work. We needed to let the wounds of the 4-0 defeat heal and then pray that we would qualify.

"It was like a liberation for us when Morocco beat Zambia on Wednesday."

Still no Sebastien Haller in the line-up

19:28 , Marc Mayo

The Borussia Dortmund striker was the poster boy of this AFCON yet he's still yet to play a single minute for Ivory Coast.

He was, at the very least, in training this week.

Dernière séance des éléphants avant le choc face aux lions du Sénégal . Sébastien Haller présent. #SENCIV

Warm-ups underway

19:21 , Marc Mayo

The two sets of players are making their way onto the pitch in Yamoussoukro as we approach kick-off.

How AFCON knockouts look ahead of kick-off

19:17 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso and Mali play tomorrow for the right to face tonight's winners in the last eight.

The semi-finals will then feature either DR Congo or Guinea... a very open pathway for either of these teams.

Four teams booked their quarter-finals seats already. 🌟



4 more to go. ⌛#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023

Formation change for Senegal

19:09 , Marc Mayo

Having missed training yesterday, Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye is not named in their starting XI.

Lamine Camara returns with Aliou Cisse switching to a 3-4-3 system.

That means there is space for both Abdou Diallo and Moussa Niakhate at the back.

Here are the Lions arriving at the ground earlier on...

Five changes for Ivory Coast

19:05 , Marc Mayo

Emerse Fae sticks with the 4-3-3 seen by the Ivorians earlier in the tournament but switches things up personnel wise.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou and captain Serge Aurier drop in at the back for Willy Boly and Wilfried Singo.

Franck Kessie is replaced by Jean-Michel Seri in midfield and there are starts for both Max Gradel and Jean-Philippe Krasso up top. Nicolas Pepe and Christian Kouame drop out.

🚨LA COMPOSITION DE FAE EMERSE POUR CE CHOC FACE AU SÉNÉGAL ! 🇨🇮🔥



🚨LA COMPOSITION DE FAE EMERSE POUR CE CHOC FACE AU SÉNÉGAL ! 🇨🇮🔥

Serge Aurier portera le brassard ! 🫡

All over in Abidjan

19:01 , Marc Mayo

Cape Verde are into the quarter-finals!

A late penalty gives them a 1-0 win over Mauritania and they will play Morocco or South Africa in the next round.

How Senegal line up for tonight's game

18:56 , Marc Mayo

Senegal XI: E. Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A. Diallo, Jakobs; P. Sarr, Camara; I. Sarr, H. Diallo, Mane

Ivory Coast team news is in!

18:54 , Marc Mayo

Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Aurier, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; S. Fofana, Seri, Sangare; Diakite, Krasso, Gradel

Huge goal in the early kick-off

18:51 , Marc Mayo

Cape Verde have netted a late, late penalty to take the lead against Mauritania!

The early last-16 kick-off is now into stoppage time...

"WHAT A MISTAKE" 😲



"WHAT A MISTAKE" 😲

Ryan Mendes scores the goal that could send Cape Verde through to the last eight! 👏️‍🔥

Senegal vs Ivory Coast | Countdown to kick-off

18:43 , Marc Mayo

We have about one hour and 15 minutes until this huge last-16 tie begins.

Team news due up next with the fans already getting the atmosphere going!

Head-to-head record

18:30 , Marc Mayo

The Ivorians have not won any of the last three meetings with Senegal.

Senegal wins: 8

Ivory Coast wins: 14

Draws: 3

Elsewhere at AFCON

18:22 , Marc Mayo

It's goalless between Cape Verde and Mauritania in the early last-16 tie, with an hour gone.

You can follow that game live here!

Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction

18:17

Unless a miracle unfolds, this could well be curtains for the hosts.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

How we think Ivory Coast could line up

18:12

Predicted Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Aurier, Kossounou, Diomande, Ndicka; Fofana, Kessie, Seri; Adingra, Haller, Kouame

Early Ivory Coast team news

18:05

It will be a mystery how the Ivorians' new manager, Emerse Fae, sets up the team but there will be changes.

Sebastien Haller is still yet to play at this AFCON due to an ankle injury but Simon Adingra featured off the bench last time out.

What we reckon for the Senegal line-up

17:55 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Senegal XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, A. Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, P. Sarr, Camara; I. Sarr, H. Diallo, Mane

Early Senegal team news

17:50 , Marc Mayo

A thigh injury will keep Senegal forward Abdallah Sima out for the rest of AFCON, plus a further two or three months.

Lamine Camara should return to the midfield after being rested for the win over Guinea.

Where to watch Senegal vs Ivory Coast

17:41 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Three, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7.55pm.

Live stream: The game will be aired live and free online via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals. Sky subscribers can also catch the contest via the Sky Go app.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE!

17:33 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live blog for Senegal's last-16 tie with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

What a tie we have in store for us tonight. The holders and favourites, the team with the best record from the group stage, up against the hosts who were the team to qualify for the knockouts with the worst record.

Kick-off from Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro comes at 8pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!