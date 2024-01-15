Senegal vs Gambia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Senegal vs Gambia LIVE!

The Africa Cup of Nations' defending champions are out to make a big statement in Yamoussoukro today, with Senegal the big favourites to earn an opening-round win over Gambia. Sadio Mane will once again lead an experienced Lions side in Ivory Coast.

But a tough Group C could cause problems for many people's pre-tournament favourites, with Cameroon and Guinea facing off later this evening in what is an AFCON double-header at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro. Few expect Gambia, ranked 126th in the world, to make much of an impact but this has been a tournament of surprises already.

Just two days in, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt have all been on the end of upsets so there is little room for complacency if Senegal want to add to what was their first-ever AFCON crown from a couple of years ago. Follow Senegal vs Gambia LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Senegal vs Gambia updates

Kick-off: 2pm GMT | Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro

How to watch: Sky Sports

Senegal team news: Mane to lead line after duo ruled out

Gambia team news: Preparation hit by airplane emergency

Score prediction

Team news set to land soon

13:02 , Marc Mayo

We're expecting to hear the starting line-ups for Senegal vs Gambia imminently.

Today's venue

12:55 , Marc Mayo

The eloquently named Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro is named after former Ivory Coast prime minister Charles Konan Banny and is located in the city of Yamoussoukro.

Makes sense.

It holds 20,000 fans and opened in 2022.

It will host all-but one of the Group C games at this AFCON as part of its eight matches, culminating in a quarter-final.

Stade Charles Konan Banny 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/UOjJIhmR0z — 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗲́𝗻𝗲́𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀 🇸🇳 (@JoueursSN) January 15, 2024

A big day at AFCON

12:50 , Marc Mayo

Senegal, Cameroon and Algeria all get their campaigns off to a start today.

Story continues

Throwback: Senegal lift the 2021 AFCON

12:43

A tense game, an even tenser penalty shootout... then the glory for the Lions!

Notre dernier match dans une CAN ! 🥰🇸🇳



pic.twitter.com/MRHAfkQQfy — 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗲́𝗻𝗲́𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀 🇸🇳 (@JoueursSN) January 15, 2024

Head-to-head record

12:35

A strange record of drawing almost half of their games against Senegal - yet never winning one - has befallen Gambia in the history of these teams.

Senegal wins: 13

Gambia wins: 0

Draws: 10

Senegal vs Gambia | Countdown to kick-off

12:30

We are 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes of this Group C opener.

We'll have team news with you as soon as we get it.

Match odds

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Senegal: 3/10

Gambia: 17/2

Draw: 11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Score prediction

12:18

Senegal look set for a strong title defence, with plenty of experience in a star-studded squad.

They were difficult to score against when lifting the trophy two years ago and that foundation appears to still be a strength, with a routine, if uneventful, win expected here.

Senegal to win, 2-0.

(AP)

How we reckon Gambia could line up

12:10

Predicted Gambia XI: Jobe; Janko, O. Colley, N. Sanneh, Touray; Jallow, Adams, Sandberg, Marreh, E. Colley; Barrow

Early Gambia team news

12:05

The Gambia squad were forced to make an emergency landing on their flight to Yamoussoukro, with players falling asleep due to a lack of oxygen.

Gambia boss Tom Saintfiet said his players were still struggling with nausea and headaches a day later.

He said: "We all fell asleep because there was a lack of oxygen - some of the players couldn't be woken up. The pilot noticed and we had to return.

"People got headaches and if the flight had gone on for another 30 minutes, the whole team would have died. The strange thing is that the oxygen masks didn't come out - it's good that the pilot realised that this was a deadly situation and so turned back. But we are still in shock."

What we reckon for the Senegal line-up

11:57

Predicted Senegal XI: E. Mendy; Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo; Diatta, Gueye, P. Sarr, I. Sarr; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

Early Senegal team news

11:51 , Marc Mayo

Boulaye Dia and back-up goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been ruled out of the tournament for Senegal, with Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis called up to the squad as replacements.

Sadio Mane will be a key man up front as ever, while former Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will be crucial figures in defence.

Where to watch Senegal vs Gambia

11:45 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football. Coverage starts from 1.45pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Senegal vs Gambia LIVE!

11:36 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations clash between Senegal and Gambia.

It promises to be another great day in Ivory Coast after an opening weekend full of shocks.

But Senegal, as the defending champions, are big favourites to claim the three points at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro this afternoon.

Kick-off comes at 2pm GMT.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, match action and reaction!