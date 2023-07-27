Senators sign Vladimir Tarasenko to 1-year, $5M contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5-million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal also comes with a full no-trade clause.

Tarasenko recorded 18 goals and 50 points in 69 games split between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers in 2022-23. New York acquired Tarasenko and Patrick Kane ahead of the trade deadline in an escalated effort to contend in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Tarasenko posted three goals and four points in the opening round of the postseason, as the Rangers were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

"Vladimir’s a natural goal scorer,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we’re thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup.”

Vladimir Tarasenko has signed with the Ottawa Senators. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s a compelling risk-reward scenario for the Senators, who are betting that Tarasenko can still be a high-level offensive contributor in a top-six role. Ottawa may need to shield the 31-year-old defensively in some scenarios, but at his best, he’s a proven scorer with bonafide playoff experience, leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

The Russian winger is another veteran who aligns with Claude Giroux, while the young core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Thomas Chabot, Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson continue to reach their primes. The addition of Tarasenko could also help make up for the loss of Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to the Detroit Red Wings earlier this offseason.

Tarasenko was among the highest-profile unrestricted free agents remaining and the Senators are once again poised to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch on the playoff bubble next season.