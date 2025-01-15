Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (29-10-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-18-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Washington Capitals with a three win streak on the line.

Ottawa has gone 11-7-1 in home games and 22-18-3 overall. The Senators have an 11-5-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Washington has a 29-10-5 record overall and a 14-6-1 record on the road. The Capitals have an 11-4-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Gaudette has scored 14 goals with five assists for the Senators. Ridly Greig has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has seven goals and 27 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press