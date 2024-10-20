Senators knock off the Lightning 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators handed Tampa Bay its first loss of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk and Noah Gregor also scored for Ottawa (3-2-0), and Anton Forsberg made 25 saves. Jake Sanderson collected three assists.

Gregor’s short-handed goal lifted the Senators to a 5-3 lead 6:17 into the third period. It was his first goal of the season.

Nikita Kucherov scored his NHL-best seventh goal for Tampa Bay. Nick Paul, Jake Guentzel and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for the Lightning (3-1-0).

RED WINGS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice, Alex Lyon made 37 saves and Detroit beat winless Nashville.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson also scored for Detroit, which dropped three of its first four games this season.

Steven Stamkos scored his first goal for Nashville. Luke Schenn also scored, and Juuse Saros made 19 stops.

The Predators dropped to 0-5-0 this season. They are the only NHL team without a point.

STARS 4, OILERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the first two goals, Jake Oettinger won his first start since signing a big contract extension, and Dallas beat Edmonton in their first meeting since last season’s Western Conference Final.

Roope Hintz also scored and Jason Robertson added an empty-netter as the Stars improved to 4-0 at home this season by beating the team that eliminated them in six games in the West final.

Oettinger stopped 30 shots in his first appearance since signing a $66 million, eight-year extension that could keep the 25-year-old with the team that drafted him until the 2032-33 season.

Duchene scored a power-play goal late in the second period and made it 2-0 with his third of the season 12:06 into the third.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl ended Oettinger’s shutout bid with less than three minutes remaining.

PANTHERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Gustav Forsling got the winning goal with 16.2 seconds remaining in overtime, and Florida defeated Vegas.

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and added two assists for the Panthers, who won a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup champions. Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for Florida, which got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which got goals from Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar. Nicolas Roy had two assists for Vegas, which wasted three separate one-goal leads.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 45 shots for Vegas.

RANGERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots as New York beat Toronto.

Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, and Mika Zibanejad and Reilly Smith each had two assists. New York improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto and Anthony Stolarz finished with 25 saves.

Shesterkin made a number of big stops throughout the night, including on John Tavares and a two on William Nylander.

Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals last season, broke the Russian goalie’s shutout bid in the third period when he cut New York’s lead to 2-1 before Kreider and Panarin scored empty-netters.

CAPITALS 6, DEVILS 5, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game came 4 minutes into overtime to give Washington a win over New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season for Washington on a deflection and is now 41 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead (895). Ovechkin has 15 career goals at the Prudential Center, tying the league mark for a visiting player at the venue.

Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals.

Nico Hischier scored twice and added an assist for New Jersey.

Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots for the Capitals. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves for the Devils.

ISLANDERS 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored in the ninth round of the shootout to lead New York to a win over Montreal.

Bo Horvat, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Dobson had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 21 saves.

Cole Caulfield had two goals and Logan Mailloux also scored for Montreal. Cayden Primeau had 33 saves.

Palmieri and Simon Holmstron also scored for the Islanders in the shootout, and Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman tallied for Montreal.

Caufield forced overtime with 2:10 left in regulation to tie the score 3-3. It came 2:26 after Lee gave the Islanders the lead.

CANUCKS 3, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves for his fourth career shutout and Vancouver beat Philadelphia.

Nils Hoglander, Brock Boeser and Kyle Sherwood scored for the Canucks, who spoiled Philadelphia’s home opener and the first NHL home game for top Flyers’ prospects Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko.

The Canucks controlled play for most of the game and took advantage Philadelphia’s defensive breakdowns for a pair of goals.

Samuel Ersson made 29 saves for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth consecutive game (0-3-1) after winning its season opener against the Canucks in Vancouver.

WILD 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 23 stops and Minnesota beat Columbus.

Marco Rossi scored his third goal of the season 12:40 into the game when he picked up a Jackets turnover in the slot and beat goalie Daniil Tarasov.

Kaprizov tallied on a third-period power play and Mats Zuccarello added another goal later in the third when he slipped a puck past Tarasov’s blocker.

Yegor Chinakhov scored for the Blue Jackets with 1:25 left in the game and Tarasov, playing for the injured Elvis Merzlikins, had 32 stops for the Blue Jackets.

BLUES 4, HURRICANES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen snapped a tie 4:26 into the third period, and St. Louis beat Carolina.

Mathieu Joseph and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its second straight win. Dylan Holloway also scored.

Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jack Roslovic scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves.

Joel Hofer, making his second consecutive start for St. Louis, had 37 saves. He made 34 saves and assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 overtime win Thursday against the New York Islanders, becoming the only goalie in NHL history with a shutout and an assist on the only goal of the game.

The Associated Press