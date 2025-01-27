Senators beat Utah 3-1 for weekend sweep at home

OTTAWA — Close games are becoming the norm for the Ottawa Senators, and Sunday was no exception.

Coming off a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Senators (26-20-4) were able to pull off back-to-back wins beating the Utah Hockey Club 3-1.

But more importantly, a couple Senators snapped extended scoring slumps.

Playing the last of a three-game road trip, Utah (21-21-7) was looking to close things out on a positive note, but will have to settle with a 1-2-0 record.

Claude Giroux broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his 10th of the season at 7:33 of the beating Karel Vejmelka, who made 24 saves. It was Giroux’ first goal in 14 games. Brady Tkachuk, with his first in 11 games, was able to provide some breathing room with his 19th goal of the season with just over six minutes remaining.

With Utah pressing in the final minutes Leevi Merilainen provided solid goaltending, making 33 saves on the night, for his seventh win.

While the Senators have struggled to score on the power play, Shane Pinto was able to take advantage of a giveaway and break in on a two-on-one with Ridly Greig, who scored short-handed to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead midway through the second.

Utah caught a break less than two minutes later when Clayton Keller sent a shot through the slot that ricocheted off Claude Giroux’s stick and Greig’s leg before beating Merilainen to tie the game.

Josh Norris returned to the Senators lineup after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa's power play has been anemic of late going 1-for-14 through its last five games.

Utah: Special teams weren’t so special for Utah. The visitors went 0-for-3 on the power play and gave up a short-handed goal.

KEY MOMENT

With the game scoreless, Merilainen stopped Barrett Hayton on a breakaway midway through the second period.

KEY STAT

The Ottawa Senators have the fifth best winning percentage, .638, since Nov. 25.

UP NEXT

Utah Hockey Club: Hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Senators: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press